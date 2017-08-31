Come and Meet our Team

The annual Santa Barbara Triathlon took place this past weekend, and among the contenders were three Santa Barbara Independent representatives. Leading off the Indy team was swimmer James Donelan (brother of Executive Arts Editor Charles Donelan), who is no stranger to taxing athletic events, having competed in the Malibu triathlon. For the second leg, Digital Editor Brandon Yadegari (left) hopped on his bike, tackling 34 miles of false flats and straight-up hills before handing the baton over to Production Designer Katie Jensen, who brought it home to the finish line with a 10-mile run. The trio came in a respectable seventh out of 11 coed teams, with an overall time of 04:05:19. Yay team!