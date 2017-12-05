Thomas Fire Claims Over 150 Structures, 45,000 Acres, Triggers Evacuations Across Ventura County

A brushfire that erupted on Monday evening just after 6 p.m. has now claimed over 150 structures and forced the evacuation of some 27,000 homes as it burned 31,000 acres overnight in Ventura County. Tuesday morning, Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen stated the acreage had increased to 45,000 burned. The blaze that first ignited north of Santa Paula near Thomas Aquinas College is expected to continue to grow rapidly with 30 mph gusts forecast in the Ventura area today. The Thomas Fire is currently zero percent contained.
As the conflagration, fanned by gusting Santa Ana winds, swept down from the hills above Ventura late in the night, the city’s emergency alert system sounded along Ventura Avenue. Police cruisers worked through more remote developments, announcing mandatory evacuations by loudspeaker as residents gathered what they could. As of this morning, the fire continues to burn, its southernmost edge less than half a mile from the Pacific Ocean in downtown Ventura.
Ventura County Fire