Thomas Fire Creeps up the Coast, Growing to Over 50,000 Acres

Much of the stretch of coastal foothills between the City of Ventura and Mussel Shoals burned almost exactly two years ago during the Solimar Fire, but the nearly two-year-old vegetation and series of oil drilling pads in the hills above Highway 101 haven’t stopped the westward growth of the Thomas Fire.

After burning 50,000 acres since beginning on Monday evening, the westernmost flanks of the blaze have breached Madranjo Canyon, just southeast of Mussel Shoals, but remain on the mountain side of Highway 101. A Ventura County Fire engine was dispatched from Ventura County Station 25, which happens to be at the mouth of that canyon. According to Captain Dave Zaniboni, a public information officer assigned to the fire, the southwestern flanks of the fire—which include the area burning near Mussel Shoals—are currently the hottest and most active.

The arrival of fire in these canyons near Mussel Shoals mark the halfway point between downtown Ventura and Carpinteria. Now nearly eight miles northeast of downtown Ventura, not 24 hours after burning into the northern edges of the city, the Thomas Fire continues to make its way westward along the coastal range.

“Control Objectives” that were established this afternoon by CAL Fire Incident Management Team 4, who are now overseeing fire suppression efforts, clarified intentions to “keep the fire east of Hwy 101”, but didn’t establish a containment objective for the western flank of the fire. While winds have died down for the night, high winds are forecasted again Wednesday and through the week, when warmer temperatures are set to arrive, further complicating firefighting efforts.

Meanwhile, to the east, mandatory evacuation orders (detailed below) remain in place, with some 29,000 people displaced as of Tuesday evening. Voluntary evacuations were issued for much of the remaining Ojai area early on Tuesday afternoon. Hundreds of evacuees gathered at Nordhoff High School, which has since been established as an evacuation shelter. Nordhoff is one of five shelter locations in Ventura County, while one has opened in Santa Barbara County at UCSB’s Multi Activity Center, according to Santa Barbara County spokesperson Gina DePinto.

County of Santa Barbara