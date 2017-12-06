Thomas Fire Creeps up the Coast, Growing to Over 55,000 Acres

Much of the stretch of coastal foothills between the City of Ventura and Mussel Shoals burned almost exactly two years ago during the Solimar Fire, but the nearly two-year-old vegetation and series of oil drilling pads in the hills above Highway 101 haven’t stopped the westward growth of the Thomas Fire.

After burning 50,000 acres since beginning on Monday evening, the westernmost flanks of the blaze have breached Madranjo Canyon, just southeast of Mussel Shoals, but remain on the mountain side of Highway 101 as of Tuesday evening. A Ventura County Fire engine was dispatched from Ventura County Station 25, which happens to be at the mouth of that canyon. According to Captain Dave Zaniboni, a public information officer assigned to the fire, the southwestern flanks of the fire—which include the area burning near Mussel Shoals—are currently the hottest and most active.

The arrival of fire in these canyons near Mussel Shoals mark the halfway point between downtown Ventura and Carpinteria. Now nearly eight miles northeast of downtown Ventura, not 24 hours after burning into the northern edges of the city, the Thomas Fire continues to make its way westward along the coastal range.

“Control Objectives” that were established this afternoon by CAL Fire Incident Management Team 4, who are now overseeing fire suppression efforts, clarified intentions to “keep the fire east of Hwy 101”, but didn’t establish a containment objective for the western flank of the fire. While winds have died down for the night, high winds are forecasted again Wednesday and through the week, when warmer temperatures are set to arrive, further complicating firefighting efforts.

County of Santa Barbara

Meanwhile, to the east, mandatory evacuation orders (detailed below) remain in place, with some 29,000 people displaced as of Tuesday evening. Voluntary evacuations were issued for much of the remaining Ojai area early on Tuesday afternoon. Hundreds of evacuees gathered at Nordhoff High School, which has since been established as an evacuation shelter. Nordhoff is one of five shelter locations in Ventura County, while one has opened in Santa Barbara County at UCSB’s Multi Activity Center, according to Santa Barbara County spokesperson Gina DePinto.

After the Thomas Fire burned into the northern edges of downtown Ventura last night, many active areas remain as crews continue to mop-up as they are able. To date, one firefighter has been injured.

[Update: 11:53 p.m.] Multiple media outlets are reporting that the Thomas Fire has jumped Highway 101 near Solimar Beach and is currently threatening homes there.

In orange are mandatory evacuations, while voluntary evacuations are in yellow. Click on the brackets in the top-right corner of the map to enlarge.

Evacuations:

Mandatory Evacuations (as of 9:00 p.m. Tuesday):

County of Ventura

City of Santa Paula - Boundary of Say Road north to Thomas Aquinas, Dickenson Ranch Road east to Santa Paula Creek

City of Santa Paula - Boundary of Monte Vista Street north to city limits, Foothill Road from Steckel to Peck Road to north of city limits

Santa Paula unincorporated area towards Ventura- North of Foothill Road from Peck Road to Wells Road including: Wheeler Canyon, Aliso Canyon and Rancho Vista

City of Ventura - Teloma east to Brent Street, Telegraph Road north to north of Foothill Road

City of Ventura - Victoria Road east to Hill Road, Telegraph Road north to Foothill Road

City of Ventura - North Ashwood Avenue east to Hill Road, Telegraph Road north to Foothill Road

City of Ventura - North of Foothill Road from Wells Road to Poli Street

City of Ventura - North of Main Street from Seward Avenue to Hwy 33 (includes entire Ventura Avenue area)

Oak View - Boundary of Hwy 33, Creek Road and Hermosa Road

Entire Community of Casitas Springs - Evacuate to Ventura County Fairgrounds - 10 West Harbor Blvd., Ventura

East Ojai Valley - Carne Road east to McAndrew Road, Reeves Road north to Thacher Road

Upper Ojai Valley - Hwy 150 from Dennison Grade east to Osborne Road and all residences north

Ventura County North Coast Area - Boundary of Hwy 33 on the north to Casitas Vista Road, northwest to Hwy 150, Hwy 150 (Casitas Pass Road) west to US 101 and south on US 101 (including Pacific Coast Highway) to Emma Wood State Beach

Voluntary Evacuations (as of 9 p.m. Tuesday):

Residents in the City of Ventura, south of Loma Vista, east of Day Road, West of Victoria Avenue and north of Telegraph Road

Residents in the City of Ventura, east of Victoria north of Loma Vista South of Foothill west of Wells Road

All residents of the Ojai Valley not currently covered under the current mandatory evacuation

City of Fillmore: Boundary of 2nd Street north to 4th Street and Island View Street east to Pole Creek

City of Fillmore - Boundary of 4th Street on the south to Pole Canyon Road, Pole Canyon Road northeast to Goodenough Road, Goodenough Road south to 5th Street and 5th Street southeast to 4th Street

City of Fillmore - Boundary of Hwy 23 and the Santa Clara River south to Guiberson Road, Guiberson Road east to Torrey Road and Torrey Road north to the Santa Clara River

Evacuation Shelters:

City of Ventura - Ventura County Fairgrounds at Miners Building (Red Cross - Includes an Animal Shelter for all types of animals) – 10 W Harbor Blvd, Ventura, CA 93001

93001 City of Ojai - Nordhoff High School (Red Cross) -1401 Maricopa Hwy, Ojai, CA 93023

93023 City of Oxnard - Oxnard College Gymnasium (Red Cross)- Open 12/5/17, 0700

City of Santa Paula - Santa Paula Community Center (City of SP run shelter) - Open 0800

run shelter) - Open 0800 City of Fillmore - Veteran’s Memorial Bldg (City of Fillmore run shelter), 511 2nd Street - Will be open 12/6/17, 0800 hrs

Santa Barbara County - UCSB ’s Multi Activity Center, 552 University Rd, Santa Barbara, 93106 (Evacuees should enter UCSB through the main east entrance, park in parking lot 16. Staff will guide you to the Center).

Road Closures:

Road closures continue to impact Highway 150 and Highway 33, as well as many other city and county roads.

Per California Highway Patrol (as of 9:00 p.m. Tuesday):