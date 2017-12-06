Evacuation Warnings Issued for Parts of Carpinteria as Thomas Fire Swells to 90,000 Acres

The Thomas Fire burned down coastal foothills near Solimar and Musssel Shoals through Wednesday as it continued to run west along the tops of the coastal range, eventually resulting in evacuation warnings for parts of Carpinteria.

Just 48 hours after igniting north of Santa Paula, the Thomas Fire has exploded in size and traveled over 20 miles to the south and east, burning “actively with extreme rates of spread,” according to Cal Fire. Fanned by one of the longest periods of sustained Santa Ana winds in recent memory, the blaze has now swelled to 90,000 acres, with a marginal 5 percent containment achieved on Wednesday. National Interagency Fire Center The new tally on acres burned — an increase of nearly 40 percent over the course of Wednesday — is due to a number of factors according to Scott Quirarte, a public information officer with Incident Command. Winds let up slightly, allowing pilots to get in the air and “collect better intel” on the fire’s growth, as well as work on direct fire suppression. Many South Coast residents had expressed concern over the lack of air support in the opening 48 hours of the blaze, but Quirarte assured that aircraft are flying whenever conditions allow. While winds weren’t blowing as intensely on Wednesday, Quirarte indicated that major growth has taken place on the western and northern sides of the fire, both above Ojai and off Highway 33, in the broad swath of coastal range between Foster Park near Lake Casitas and La Conchita. There’s no word yet on the hundreds of oil drilling pads that pockmark the coastal foothills above that area. Along the 101 near Faria and Solimar, firefighters are working to contain the Thomas Fire to the northeast side of the highway as best they can. Meanwhile, residents under a mandatory evacuation order pack their cars and leave their homes in La Conchita. Down at the water’s edge, in the communities of Solimar, La Conchita, and Mussel Shoals, firefighters have managed to prevent any structure loss or damage as of Wednesday evening, despite aggressive winds and the Thomas Fire’s jump across Highway 101 on Tuesday night. These areas remain of concern, however, with mandatory evacuation orders in place and residents evacuating through the afternoon. Further north in Ojai, where a voluntary evacuation scenario blankets the entirety of the city, Quirarte says defending the city is “one of our main priorities.” He said of the situation there, “There’s lots of open fire line, plus wind, dry brush … it’s a very big concern. Paired with the coastal area burning, and the northern side via Ojai, a major concern is backcountry growth.” National Interagency Fire Center

Incident Command’s concern stems from the vast Santa Ynez Range, which joins Santa Barbara, the rest of the South Coast, and Ojai. The mountainous spine of rugged, dry terrain runs east-west, the eastern end of which hasn’t burned since the Wheeler Fire in 1985. With Santa Ana winds gusting out of the north and east, there’s concern the Thomas Fire could establish itself directly north of Ojai and make its way westward via the backcountry while simultaneously heading west along the coast.

As of 8:38 p.m. on Wednesday, a voluntary evacuation warning had been issued for the eastern reaches of Carpinteria, where Santa Barbara County administrators are readying should the Thomas Fire blow across the county line. Quirarte said he wasn’t aware of a contingency plan for the western flank of the fire. As Santa Barbara County officials prepare for this scenario, generators continue to be used to power some critical equipment as a precautionary measure, according to county communications manager Gina DePinto. Southern California Edison notes at its online information portal that “the system could face additional strain and customers in the affected areas could lose power” but has otherwise been unresponsive in providing additional information.

As multiple fires rage in the Los Angeles area, Thomas Fire Incident Command noted that no personnel or resources had been diverted to those fires, despite the intermittent closure of Highway 405 in West L.A. and dozens of home threatened there. Personnel assigned to the Thomas Fire had ballooned to nearly 2,500 as of Wednesday evening.

While winds cooperated on Wednesday, there’s concern about gusty winds forecast—red flag warnings remain in effect across Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties, lasting through Friday and Saturday. Quirarte noted, “It all depends on how the night goes for us, and how the weather pans out tomorrow. We’re taking what action where we can and getting ready for the change.”

This map outlines the areas under evacuation as of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6. Orange areas are under a mandatory evacuation order, while voluntary evacuation areas are in yellow. Click on the brackets in the top-right corner of the map to enlarge it.

Newly Issued Evacuations

In addition to all previously issued evacuations (below), and as of 11:00 p.m. Wednesday:

In Carpinteria, the voluntary evacuation warning is for the following areas:

All areas from the 5500 block of Casitas Pass Road (Hwy 192) east to the county line to include Lillingston Canyon and Cate Mesa, and all addresses north to the county line.

All addresses along the east side of Bailard Avenue from Highway 101.

All areas south of Highway 101 to the coast and east of Dump Road, to include all of the Bates Road and Rincon areas.

A voluntary warning means residents should prepare their belongings and vehicles should a mandatory warning go into effect. The County of Santa Barbara advises those with mobility difficulties or issues, or who own large animals, to consider early evacuation.

Continuing Evacuations

Mandatory Evacuations (as of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday):

City of Santa Paula - Boundary of Say Road north to Thomas Aquinas, Dickenson Ranch Road east to Santa Paula Creek

City of Santa Paula - Boundary of Monte Vista Street north to city limits, Foothill Road from Steckel to Peck Road to north of city limits

Santa Paula unincorporated area towards Ventura- North of Foothill Road from Peck Road to Wells Road including: Wheeler Canyon, Aliso Canyon and Rancho Vista

City of Ventura - Teloma east to Brent Street, Telegraph Road north to north of Foothill Road

City of Ventura - Victoria Road east to Hill Road, Telegraph Road north to Foothill Road

City of Ventura - North Ashwood Avenue east to Hill Road, Telegraph Road north to Foothill Road

City of Ventura - North of Foothill Road from Wells Road to Poli Street

City of Ventura - North of Main Street from Seward Avenue to Hwy 33 (includes entire Ventura Avenue area)

Oak View - Boundary of Hwy 33, Creek Road and Hermosa Road

Entire Community of Casitas Springs - Evacuate to Ventura County Fairgrounds - 10 West Harbor Blvd., Ventura

East Ojai Valley - Carne Road east to McAndrew Road, Reeves Road north to Thacher Road

Upper Ojai Valley - Hwy 150 from Dennison Grade east to Osborne Road and all residences north

Ventura County North Coast Area - Boundary of Hwy 33 on the north to Casitas Vista Road, northwest to Hwy 150, Hwy 150 (Casitas Pass Road) west to US 101 and south on US 101 (including Pacific Coast Highway) to Emma Wood State Beach

Voluntary Evacuations (as of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday):