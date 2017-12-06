UCSB Opens Shelter for Thomas Fire Evacuees

UCSB has opened up their Multi-Activity Court to Ventura residents seeking shelter from the Thomas Fire, according to Santa Barbara County spokesperson Gina DePinto.

Shelter manager Deborah Hopper said Wednesday morning that at last count, there were 18 people either in the UCSB shelter or parking lot. The evacuation center can hold “around 400 people.”

DePinto said that Ventura County requested an evacuation shelter in Santa Barbara County to hold overflow evacuees. As of 7:24 a.m. Wednesday, the Thomas Fire had burned 65,000 acres and displaced 50,000 people.

To get to the shelter, evacuees should enter the campus from the Henley Gate entrance and park in Lot 16. Staff there will guide evacuees to the shelter.

In orange are mandatory evacuations, while voluntary evacuations are in yellow. Click on the brackets in the top-right corner of the map to enlarge.

Evacuation Shelters