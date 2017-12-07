Come Again?

The reasoning behind Trump’s choice to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is no mystery even if terribly dangerous. The evangelical Christians are his base and control the party. For decades, the California Republican Party had a plank that demanded the transfer of the capital of Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The reasoning is simple: The Jews must control Jerusalem for Jesus to return for the Second Coming. Within their cosmology, the Apocalypse is right around the corner and Jesus can’t come back until Jerusalem is controlled by the Jews. Of course, the minute he arrives, the Jews will have to convert or be crushed.

Trump knows his base. The timing of this may relate to Moore and the Alabama race. Trump and Moore have to prove that although they are “flawed vessels” and all men are sinners, they will peruse policies that pave the way for Christ’s return. The True Believer zealots are not to be pitied; they are to be feared.