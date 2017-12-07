Game of the Week, 12/7 | High School Football: Bishop Diego vs. Quartz Hill

The stars are aligned for this CIF State Regional showdown between a pair of Southern Section champions, both sporting 13-1 records. Bishop senior John Harris has rushed for 1,916 yards and 28 touchdowns, and sophomore Adrian Soracco has added 778 yards and 11 TDs. The Cardinals’ alternating quarterbacks, Jake Engel and David Gladish, have combined to throw 19 TD passes, nine of them to Isaiah Veal. Quartz Hill QB Matthew Tago has accounted for 53 TDs, 37 passing and 16 rushing. He has passed for 2,976 yards. Wide receiver Davon Jones has scored 15 TDs. The Rebels’ aggressive defense has recorded 44 sacks. The difference-maker could be Bishop placekicker Jack Luckhurst, who has made 69 of 70 PAT attempts and six of nine field goals, with a long three-pointer of 49 yards. The winner will play for the state 3-AA title on December 16 against either Marin Catholic or Shasta. 6pm. La Playa Stadium, S.B. City College, 721 Cliff Dr. $8-$12. Call (805) 967-1266.