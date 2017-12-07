Make Myself at Home: Funk Zone Fantasy Fulfilled

128 and 130 Anacapa Street are two brand-new townhomes in the heart of the Funk Zone that make up Monti al Maré, a two-unit gated compound offering luxury four-level living, high-tech features, and stunning views, all in a vibrant location in the hippest part of town.

I toured Monti al Maré last November, when the homes were still under construction. It was a treat to see the raw wood frames, tile yet to be set, and appliances and fixtures still in boxes. I had to use my imagination to envision the finished product. So having seen the “before,” I was especially curious to experience the “after.”

When I visited last Sunday, the neighborhood was teeming with visitors looking to experience a taste of summer in December. Holiday pop-up boutiques beckoned, as did the unseasonably warm beachfront. These two townhomes are situated right across the street from The Lark and Lucky Penny and around the corner from Santa Barbara Winery. Big, beautiful cacti stand out starkly against the street-facing façade of Monti al Maré, and bright-red geraniums bloom in pots set into the custom wrought-iron front gates.

Once inside these gates, you’re in a world of your own. Elevators are positioned in both units to whisk residents from the ground floor garages up to the rooftops, or any of the three floors in between.

At approximately 3,266 square feet, 130 Anacapa is the smaller of the two homes. It is set closest to the street, with a long balcony looking out onto Anacapa and down toward Stearns Wharf. Its partner at 128 Anacapa is set farther back on the lot, with living space measuring more than 3,688 square feet. It also boasts one of the most architecturally compelling centerpieces I’ve ever seen: a dramatic spiral staircase rising up all four floors.

The quality craftsmanship at Monti al Maré is evident before one even sets foot into either of these residences. The stonework on the steps and retaining walls, the woodwork on the front doors, the landscaping, and the ironwork on the gates and light fixtures is all top-notch. The copper gutters are beautiful, and the exterior paint colors are perfect. These elements are important outside, but they play a starring role from the inside as well, because the windows and balcony views are so plentiful. While the long-range view encompasses downtown all the way to the ocean and the mountains, the foreground includes all of these immediate details.

The first floor in each home is living space that can be configured as a den or self-contained bedrooms. The second floor contains the main living areas: kitchen, dining, and living-room spaces that are high ceilinged, light, and bright. The stonework on the fireplaces echoes the exterior, and all of the cabinetry is beautiful light wood with rustic hardware. Both homes are equipped with Sonos sound and Lutron lighting systems that are state of the art and can be controlled by a phone or other device. The quality was evident as we toured the next floor up, which houses the bedrooms in both homes, including luxurious master suites with gorgeous views, sumptuous bathrooms, and spacious closets.

But my very favorite space in both townhomes is at the top. Both residences feature rooftop patios perfect for parties, sunset gazing, firework watching, or dancing under the stars. There’s plenty of room for kids roasting marshmallows in one area while the grown-ups sip wine in another, without anyone bumping elbows or cramping one another’s style.

Monti al Maré offers a type of living that doesn’t exist anywhere else. These two homes are exciting, urban, luxurious, and vertical, soaring high above the hottest spots in town and just a block from the beach. Other downtowns offer their own types of penthouse living, but none have the American Riviera flair, with red-tiled roofs framing the mountains and the waterfront. The bustle of Funk Zone living isn’t for everyone. But for two lucky new homeowners, Monti al Maré will offer a one-of-a-kind Santa Barbara experience.

128 and 130 Anacapa St. are currently for sale in Santa Barbara, listed by Priscilla Bedolla and Tim Walsh of Village Properties Realtors. Reach Tim at 259-8808 or tim@villagesite.com. Reach Priscilla at 680-7146 or pbedolla@aol.com.