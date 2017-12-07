Thursday Evening Press Conference Amid New Mandatory Evacuation Orders for Carpinteria

While winds in Carpinteria are relatively calm this evening, mandatory evacuation orders now cover much of the eastern portion of the City of Carpinteria and a new voluntary evacuation warning has been issued.

At the 6 o’clock news hour, government officials working at the Thomas Fire Incident Command set the tone of caution. Now in its fourth day, the 115,000-acre blaze continued to burn.

The incident’s meteorologist explained the Santa Ana winds had weakened, causing the fire’s future to be unpredictable. He added the weather conditions were “on the poor side” — temperatures in the 70s and 80s with humidity below 10 percent.



The command chief noted the fire had inched closer to the Santa Barbara County boundary line but “we did have crews that were actively engaged and had very successful suppression activities.”

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said lessons were learned from the devastating wildfires that ripped through northern California in October. “We wouldn’t [want to] have a situation where people were in a difficult area to evacuate,” Brown explained. They ordered mandatory evacuations for the Carpinteria area. See map below for specifics. Brown stressed that the fire moved about nine miles in 12 hours. “It really is important for people who live in Santa Barbara County in the coastal Carpinteria area to Summerland to be ready to go at a moment’s notice,” he said, advising residents to gas up their car, collect their irreplaceable documents and valuables, and create a plan about where to stay.

The latest tally for structures destroyed is 427.

A live stream of the press conference is available here:

The new evacuation orders and warnings are as follows:

Orders:

NEW : Highway 192 on the south

: Highway 192 on the south NEW : Highway 150 on the east

: Highway 150 on the east NEW : Casitas Pass Road extending to East Camino Cielo

In addition to existing orders for:

Eastside 150 from Rincon Hill Road to Highway 101

Bates Road

Camino Carreta

Rincon Pt Road

Rincon Pt. Lane

Buena Fortuna

Warnings: