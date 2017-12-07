Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Montecito, Goleta, and Cold Spring Schools All Closed

As the Thomas Fire creeps west from Ventura and blankets Santa Barbara in a thick cloud of smoke, Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Montecito, Goleta, and Cold Spring school districts all announced Thursday morning that classes have been cancelled for the day. Santa Barbara City College also closed its campus. UCSB remains open.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by the fire and we send our deepest thanks and best wishes to our first responders,” said SBCC spokesperson Luz Reyes-Martin. [UPDATE: Martin said all SBCC campuses — which includes the Main, Wake, and Schott campuses, Cosmetology Building, and all off-site programs — will remain closed through Saturday. “Students should NOT come to campus,” she said in an email. “All Staff and Faculty should NOT come to campus.”]

A number of government-sponsored events have been cancelled as well, including the Goleta Beach Park Bridge ribbon cutting ceremony. Santa Barbara County’s public engagement specialist Lael Wageneck reminded residents that official county information on the Thomas Fire can be found at countyofsb.org/thomasfire.

CAL FIRE provided an update Thursday morning on the four large wildfires burning throughout Southern California. “Although strong winds are hampering efforts to contain these fires that have burned nearly 116,000 acres, firefighters have been successful in gaining some containment on these blazes,” said spokesperson Lynne Tolmachoff.

“Extreme Santa Ana wind conditions are forecast today with sustained winds of 20 to 40 mph and gusts potentially exceeding 80 mph in some areas. Teen and single digit daytime humidity persists, with very little overnight recovery. Windy and dry conditions will continue in Southern California into next week.”

“With the extreme fire conditions, don’t wait to evacuate!” Tolmachoff advised. “If you see fire approaching, don’t wait to be told to leave.”

Thomas Fire, Ventura County

Santa Paula

• 96,000 acres, 5% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in effect

• 15,000 homes threatened, over 88,000 residents evacuated

Creek Fire, Los Angeles County

Kagel Canyon

• 12,605 acres, 10% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in effect

• Over 99,000 residents evacuated

Rye Fire, Los Angeles County

Santa Clarita

• 7,000 acres, 15% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in effect

• 5,420 homes threatened, 2,000 residents evacuated

Skirball Fire, Los Angeles County

North of Brentwood

• 475 acres, 5% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in effect