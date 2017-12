Dylan Streett, Bishop Diego football

In the Cardinals’ 37-6 CIF victory, the senior defensive back foiled Golden Valley four times, intercepting two passes and blocking a field-goal attempt and an extra point.

Athena Saragoza, S.B. High basketball

The 9th-grader made a big splash in her varsity debut, scoring 57 points in three games as the Dons won the Bryan Ayer Classic in Lompoc. She scored 21 in the title game.