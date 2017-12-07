’Tis the Season 2017

The sign says, “Believe!”

Don’t tell me what to do!

I’ll believe in what I want; I like a global view.

Let’s not think shopping, presents, or treats,

Or marches, rallies, bans, rants, or tweets.

It’s not for sale

With Amazon Prime.

It’s at your disposal

At this very merry time.

You know that season, for bells that jingle,

And going to parties where you mix and mingle,

And lights that twinkle everywhere you look,

And the music of yuletide playing every hook,

About Santa and reindeer and family and cheer,

About jolly and winter and the best time of the year!

You’ve guessed it by now; it’s sappy but true.

It’s love of the season, and each other, and you!

But don’t forget compassion for those with less:

Just know cards are stacked

Against the oppressed.

And for all you humbugs, stay smug in your rugs

While the rest of us decorate, and give joyful hugs.

Don’t be mean — wear red and green!



Parades

Carpinteria Holiday Spirit Parade 2017 If you’re a fan of Santa Claus, get ready for a special appearance in the parade again this year. This fun-filled community event will have community bands and youth groups bringing in the holiday spirit. Sat., Dec. 9, 3pm. The parade travels from 9th St. to 6th St., Carpinteria. Free. Call 395-1262.

holidayspiritparade.com

2nd Annual Old Town Goleta Christmas Parade Community groups, schools, businesses, churches, nonprofits, and different types of teams will participate in this year’s parade with the theme “Santa Claus Is Coming to Old Town!” Stay after the parade for a tree-lighting ceremony and pictures with Santa Claus! Sat., Dec. 9, 6pm. The parade travels down Hollister Ave. from Orange Ave. to the Goleta Valley Community Ctr., 5679 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Free. Call 694-8275.

goletachristmas.com

62nd Annual Milpas Holiday Parade This parade will roll down Milpas Street with live performances, children’s groups, classic cars, drill and dance teams, floats decked in holiday cheer, and more. Merchants will put out hot chocolate and cookies for attendees. Sun., Dec. 10, 5pm. The parade travels down Milpas St. from Canon Perdido St. to Mason St. Free. Call 689-5170.

mcasb.org

32nd Annual Parade of Lights Get ready for glitz and a literally star-studded evening with this year’s theme of “Hollywood Holidays.” Bundle up and bring your blankets to watch the festively decorated boats from along the breakwater or on Stearns Wharf. Santa’s Village will be full of activities, such as tons of snow to play in and photos with Santa, with the first 200 children receiving a goody bag. Then stay for the fireworks show after the parade to end your night with a bang. Sun., Dec. 10, 3pm. Boat parade: 5:30pm; occurs in the water visible from Santa Barbara Harbor, Stearns Wharf, and West Beach (off of Cabrillo Blvd.). Free. Call 564-5531.

santabarbaraca.gov/paradeoflights

Tree Lightings and Nativities

34th Annual Ceremony of Light and Love: Light Up a Life Bring your family and friends to gather and celebrate the lives and memories of your loved ones at Hospice of Santa Barbara’s special night of remembrance, with memorial stars that will illuminate the memorial trees through January 4, 2018. Stars may be purchased in advance at Hospice of S.B., 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Ste. 100. Memorial Tree: Sat., Dec. 9, 5:30pm. Seal Fountain at Linden Plaza, Linden Ave., Carpinteria. Suggested donation for a star: $15. Call 563-8820.

hospiceofsantabarbara.org

Solvang Nativity Pageant Enjoy this elaborate stage presentation of the nativity story featuring narration by Stephanie Zimbalist, live animals, musical accompaniment, and performances by Eduardo Villa, former Metropolitan Opera lead tenor; Julie Meyer, concert master violinist; Maurice Sklar; and more, along with a petting zoo and a food court. Seating is on a first-come, first-entertained basis. Sat., Dec. 9, 5 and 7pm. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St., Solvang. Free. Call 688-6144.

solvangusa.com

First United Methodist Church Outdoor Living Nativity Come see the re-creation of the holy night with actors in costume and live animals such as camels, donkeys, sheep, and goats. Enjoy warm cider, or stroll into the church and look at the crèches (models representing the scene of Jesus Christ’s birth) on display, including a few kid-friendly ones that can be touched. The historic 1927 sanctuary will be open for viewing. Wed.-Fri., Dec. 20-22, 5:30-7:30pm. First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. Free. Call 963-3579.

fumcsb.org

Holiday Fun for Everyone

Hanukkah & Hilarity + Latkes & Laughter Comedy Night Enjoy the comedy of headliners Shawn Pelofsky, Tom Clark, and Louise “Weezy” Palanker as you enjoy latkes, chocolate gelt (coins), and jelly doughnuts ​— ​traditional Chanukah foods ​— ​along with other fun appetizers and drinks! RSVP by emailing your full name to RSVP@sbjf.org. Thu., Dec. 7, 6-7:30pm. Bronfman Family Ctr., Jewish Federation of Greater S.B., 524 Chapala St. $5-$10. Call 957-1115.

jewishsantabarbara.org

Rockstar Trolley of Lights Get on the trolley that will take you around S.B. to see all the Christmas lights and decorations. Enjoy hot chocolate or a candy cane as you clang-clang around the city with family and friends. Check-in is 30 minutes prior to the tour. Thu., Dec. 7-Sat., Dec. 24, 5:30 and 7:30pm. Santa Barbara Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Free-$27. Call 451-9999.

rockstartrolley.com

Silent Night: A Silent Disco Holiday Party Wear your ugliest sweater, and be prepared to dance and sing along to deejays mixing your favorite holiday tunes through your headphones​— ​plus experience snowfall at 6 and 7 p.m. Come early to get headsets for everyone! Thu., Dec. 7, 5-8pm. Center Ct., Paseo Nuevo. Call 963-7147.

paseonuevoshopping.com

Holiday Open House Kick off the holiday season with The Land Trust! From open space to ranches to critters, The Land Trust is part of what makes S.B. County great! This is a great opportunity to check out The Land Trust’s workspace; meet its members, staff, and board; and learn about the organization over wine and hors d’oeuvres. Thu., Dec. 7, 5:30-7:30pm. The Land Trust for S.B. County, 1528 Chapala St. Free. Call 966-4520.

sblandtrust.org/whats-happening

Holiday Farm Photos & Fun Have your picture taken with farm animals or just the beautiful farm background. Included will be crafts for the kids and hot cocoa, and you can feed the animals. RSVP online to hold a photo time. Sat., Dec. 9 and 16, 2-6pm. Rancho Palomino, 1051 Palomino Rd. $20-$40. Call 570-5075.

ranchopalominosb.com

Wreaths, Swags, and Garlands Workshop Make your own beautiful holiday decorations with California native plants. Come anytime during the workshop, and make multiple pieces with your whole family, or enjoy creating your own masterpiece the entire time. Purchase items by the piece in advance or on the day of the workshop. Grapevine wreath forms, wire, cones, and a variety of native greens will be provided for a cost, but you can bring your own décor (ribbons, battery-operated mini-lights, etc.). Staff will be available to help, and light refreshments will be provided. Sat., Dec. 9, 11am-3pm. S.B. Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Rd. $5-$40+. Call 682-4726.

sbbg.org

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Women’s Guild Annual Christmas This annual luncheon will feature a delicious meal, entertainment, and a Christmas boutique of unique, handcrafted gifts and home-baked Christmas pastries, as well as jams and preserves, with all proceeds to benefit preschool scholarships and other area projects. Sat., Dec. 9, 11:30am. Stacy Hall, St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos. $40. Ages 12+. Call 688-4454.

tinyurl.com/WomensGuildLuncheon2017

Holiday at the Ranch Find your holiday spirit: Kids of all ages will love this open house featuring Santa Claus and his “rein-goats,” holiday music and caroling, craft making, celebrity story time, and holiday hayrides. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 9-10, 11am-4pm. Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta. Free-$5. Call 681-7216.

stowhouse.com

Tree at the G for Unity The Granada Theatre lobby is the place to be as you enjoy special holiday performances from area drum group Boom Chaka and the La Colina Junior High School and Dos Pueblos High School choirs and meet and take a holiday picture with Santa Claus in front of the majestic Granada Holiday Tree from 12:30-2 p.m. There will be giveaways and free coffee and popcorn, as well as a kids’ craft table. Bring canned goods for the S.B. Foodbank. Sat., Dec. 10, 11:30am-2:30pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. Free. Call 899-2222.

Holiday Lights Tour Tour the best of holiday décor throughout Solvang and the Santa Ynez Valley while you listen to seasonal music. Mon-Tue., Dec. 11-12, 6-7:15pm and 7:30-8:45pm. Veterans’ Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. $13. Call 688-7529.

solvangusa.com/things-to-do/solvang-julefest

38th Annual Chanukah in the Mall Area scientists and engineers have designed a giant “photon” menorah that will harness laser technology to create the world’s first menorah made out of light that will be lit by local dignitaries. There will also be live music, traditional hot potato latkes and doughnuts, and a fire juggling show by TV sensation Ivan Pecel. Tue., Dec. 12, 5:30-7pm. La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave. Free. Call 275-4083.

sbchabad.org/chanukahinthemall

Family Hanukkah Party Celebrate the Festival of Lights and enjoy songs, food, games, and fun! Wed., Dec. 13, 5-6:30pm. Jewish Federation of Greater S.B., 524 Chapala St. Free. Call 957-1115.

jewishsantabarbara.org/community-calendar

S.B. Rose Society Holiday Potluck Dinner There is no formal program ​— ​just a good time over fine food and holiday cheer with a love of roses in common. Thu., Dec. 14, 6-8:30pm. Fellowship Hall, Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 N. La Cumbre Rd. Free.

sbrose.org

Holidays Around the World: Olympic Style Come watch Olympic, world, and national champions as well as area skaters in this holiday show. Stay after for a meet and greet with the champions that will include hors deuvres, hot chocolate, a dessert station, and a no host bar (for an extra cost). Sat., Dec. 16, noon and 5pm. Ice in Paradise, 6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta. GA: $20-$30; meet and greet: $18. Call 879-1550.

tinyurl.com/IceHolidayShow

Solvang’s Annual Christmas Tree Burn Area residents are invited to bring their tree (stands and ornaments must be removed) to the burn pile January 2-5, 2018, and join together to see this powerful spectacle ignite the New Year and herald the end of Solvang’s Julefest. There will be live entertainment and refreshments for purchase. Fri., Jan. 5, 2018, 5-7pm. Fields of Old Mission Santa Inés, 1760 Mission Dr., Solvang. Free. Call 688-6144.

solvangusa.com/things-to-do/solvang-julefest

Especially Fun for Children

Reindeer at the Zoo For the first time in its 54-year history, the zoo will exhibit reindeer! Come to the lawn opposite the Cats of Africa exhibit to see the two male reindeer, an adult named Holiday and a first-year calf named Lightning. These two reindeer, on loan from Windswept Ranch in the foothills above Antelope Valley, will be at the zoo through January 1, 2018. Hours vary. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Free-$17. Call 962-5339.

sbzoo.org

Photos with Santa Santa will be available for photos and visits at his winter home near Macy’s through December 24. Pet photos will also be available. Visit the website for details and full schedule. La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave. Call 687-6458.

shoplacumbre.com/events

Meet Santa at Paseo Nuevo Children will be able to visit Santa in Paseo Nuevo’s Center Court, with special evenings open for pet photos with St. Nick, through December 24. Every child will receive a free gift from Santa, and elves will be on hand to catch the perfect precious moment in a photo. Visit the website for the full schedule. Center Ct., Paseo Nuevo. Call 963-7147.

paseonuevoshopping.com

25th Annual Candy-Cane Train Take a ride on this festively decorated miniature train. A ticket buys you a ride, an assortment of holiday treats, a coupon for a future ride, and entrance into the museum’s holiday display of toy trains and teddy bears. Riders must be at least 34 tall. Receive a discount and avoid the line by buying your tickets in advance online. The train runs through December 24. Fri.-Sun., 1-3:45pm. South Coast Railroad Museum, 300 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta. $4. Call 964-3540.

tinyurl.com/CandyCaneTrain2017

Holiday Festival of Trains Marvel at this amazing array of miniature trains chugging through a winter wonderland at this Goleta tradition for more 25 years. Fri., Dec. 8, 1-5pm. Multipurpose Rm., Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta. Free. Call 964-7878.

sbplibrary.org

Visit Santa Claus Visit with Santa, tell him your wish for the holidays, and then take your own photos with him. Sat., Dec. 9 and 16, 10am-4pm. Santa Village, Solvang Park, Solvang. Free. Call 688-6144.

solvangusa.com/things-to-do/solvang-julefest

Explorer Fundays Explorers of all ages can make holiday-inspired crafts every Saturday and Sunday, from cork-painted snowflakes and wreaths to Popsicle-stick snowflakes to cardboard gingerbread men … or women, and paper-roll fireworks for the New Year! Sat.-Sun.; Dec. 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, and 30-31; 11am-1pm. Explore Store, S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Free with zoo admission. Call 962-5339.

sbzoo.org

Kids Cook and Craft: Chanukah Edition Kids can make their own doughnuts, latkes, and menorah at this fun afternoon. Sun., Dec. 10, 2-3:30pm. Chabad of Santa Barbara, 6047 Stow Canyon Rd., Goleta $5. Grades K-3. Call 636-5605.

sbchabad.org/calendar

Adam Miller: Folksongs of the Winter Holidays Area favorite folksinger, storyteller, and autoharp virtuoso Adam Miller will present a sing-along concert of songs that grew out of the old-time English-speaking American Christmas folk tradition­ ­— not Santa Claus and tinsel trees, but homespun worship and festivity. The songs are noteworthy for the genuineness of the attitudes and values of the people who sang them long ago during the darkest time of the year. Wed., Dec. 13: Noon-1pm; Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang; call 688-4214. 4-5pm; Community Hall, Montecito Library, 1469 E. Valley Rd., Montecito; call 969-5063; Fri., Dec. 15: 4pm. Council Chambers, Buellton Library, 140 W. Rte. 246, Buellton. Call 688-3115. Free.

sbplibrary.org

Holiday Workshop 2017 This one-day workshop will offer a unique art experience for children to gain inspiration from works in the museum’s collection and create handmade cards, prints, ornaments, and more. Students draw, paint, print, collage, and sculpt artful gifts to share with friends and family. Sat., Dec. 16, 9am-3pm. Ridley-Tree Educational Ctr., McCormick House, 1600 Santa Barbara St. $65-$75. Ages 5-12. Call 884-6441.

sbma.net

Holiday Crafts Kids will have a jolly good time at this fun-filled afternoon, making holiday-inspired crafts that will get them into the winter spirit. Sat., Dec. 16, 2-3:30pm. Multipurpose Rm., Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta. Free. Ages 3+. Call 964-7878.

sbplibrary.org

Winter Zoo Camp At this award-winning camp, kids can spend winter break playing games, visiting animals up close and behind the scenes, experimenting with science projects, and crafting. Mon.-Fri., Dec. 18-22; Tue.-Fri., Dec. 26-29. Half day: 9am-noon; full day: 9am-3pm. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. $37-$55. Ages 3-12. Call 962-5339.

sbzoo.org

Art From Scrap Workshop: Cards and Wrapping Paper Let Monika Molnar Metzenthin help you show off your holiday creativity as you learn how to make your own cards and wrapping paper at this workshop. Sat., Dec. 23, 10am-noon. Art From Scrap, 302 E. Cota St. $8. Children 6 and younger must be accompanied by a parent. Call 884-0459 x11.

exploreecology.org

Zoo Day Families can create a new tradition at the zoo with animal friends for jolly good fun. Sun.-Mon., Dec. 24-25, 10am-3:30pm. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Free-$17. Call 962-5339.

sbzoo.org

Kids Club: New Year’s Eve What better way for the kiddos to ring in the New Year than with all of their animal friends? Enjoy a night out celebrating while your kids take over the zoo, and enjoy dinner, special animal encounters, night tours, s’mores, and more fun activities. The little ones have to be self-sufficient in the restroom. Choose the twilight option, where kids can stay until just after midnight. Check out the sibling discounts. Sun., Dec. 31, 5:30pm-Mon., Jan. 1, 2018, 10:30am. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. $30-$70. Ages 3-12. Call 962-5339.

sbzoo.org

Holiday Markets and Shopping

The Yes Store 2017 This S.B. tradition since 1968 is a cooperative arts and crafts shop that offers unique, handmade artwork from area artists. Visit the website for hours. The store is open through December 24. 627 State St. Free. Call 966-9777

theyesstore.com

A Crimson Holiday Upper State Street’s artisanal market will make your holiday shopping easy with a large selection of handcrafted ornaments, jewelry, toys, cards, and kitschy items. The gallery is open through January 31, 2018. Visit the website for hours. La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave. Free. Call 453-4897.

acrimsonholiday.com

Shop, Mingle & Jingle Solvang’s holiday season shopping and entertainment opportunities encompass discounts and deals at various merchants such as shops and galleries, bookstores, wine and beer bars, clothing and accessories boutiques, and more. The town’s merchants will open their doors to celebratory shoppers with extended hours, and some will have complimentary snacks and beverages. Fri.-Sun., Dec. 8-10 and Dec. 15-17, various times. Downtown Solvang. Free. Call 688-6144.

solvangthirdwednesday.com/shop-mingle-jingle

Edible S.B. Holiday Pop-Up Shop This one-of-a-kind shopping experience will have an array of culinary and artisanal gifts from area merchants featured in Edible’s Holiday Gift Guide. Proceeds will benefit Fairview Gardens Center for Urban Agriculture. Sat., Dec. 9, 1-5pm. Carr Winery, 414 N. Salsipuedes St. Free.

tinyurl.com/EdibleSBHolidayj2017

Holiday Book Sale & Winter Boutique There will be a large selection of gently used and new books available, as well as craft items made by talented volunteers. Find the perfect gift, with proceeds going toward the volunteer program at the Solvang Library. Sat., Dec. 9, 10am-3pm. Patio, Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Free. Call 688-4214.

sbplibrary.org

Alternative Christmas Market You will have the opportunity to purchase gifts and make donations in honor of those special people in your life. Tour the market and make your selection to support one or more programs such as Episcopal Relief & Development, Heifer International, Global AIDS Interfaith Alliance, Angels Bearing Gifts, American Friends of the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, and World Dance for Humanity. Checks and cash are preferred, but credit cards are accepted. Sun., Dec. 10, 9am-12:30pm. Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. Free. Call 965-7419 or email jenniferbergquist@gmail.com or jeanlangedavis@gmail.com.

trinitysb.org

Holiday Trunk Show with Treats Boutique Shop for yourself or purchase a gift from Treats, a stylish women’s boutique, while helping Old Yeller Ranch Rescue. Enjoy complimentary wine or a refreshing shrub cocktail and nibbles while you shop. Wed., Dec. 13, 5-8pm. Wandering Dog Wine Bar, 1539-C Mission Dr., Solvang. Free. Ages 21+. Call 686-9126.

tinyurl.com/WanderingDogHoliday2017

Arts/Dance/Theater

Brad Nack Annual 100% Reindeer Art Show: Year 20! The public is invited to see this year’s herd of small, elegantly framed oil paintings of reindeer by Brad Nack. This series spans 20 years but remains true to its founding principle of 100 percent reindeer art. Come early, beat the stampede, bring a checkbook and a critical attitude, and perhaps you might take a reindeer home for the holidays. The exhibit runs through December 31. 6pm-midnight. Roy, 7 W. Carrillo St. Free. Call 966-5636.

tinyurl.com/BradNackReindeer2017

A Christmas Carol Don’t miss out on the inaugural production of Charles Dickens’s classic with a 24-person cast, including virtuoso performances by Rubicon favorites Joe Spano and Peter Van Norden. Thu., Dec. 7-Sat., Dec. 23. Visit the website for show times. Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura. $25-$65. Call 667-2900.

rubicontheatre.org

Una Noche de las Posadas Take part in this time-honored reenactment of Joseph and Mary’s search for shelter in Bethlehem as it was once celebrated in early California and is still observed throughout Mexico and South America. Experience firsthand the way in which Santa Barbara’s earliest Spanish and Mexican residents gathered together and celebrated the Christmas season with music and food. Fri., Dec. 8, 7pm. Begins at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St., and concludes at Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call 965-0093.

sbthp.org

JLSB Holiday Party & SAFE House Celebration Join the Junior League of Santa Barbara for SAFE House Celebration. There will be hors d’oeuvres, merriment, joyous updates, and opportunities to give to SAFE House, a six-bed, residential shelter in S.B. dedicated to saving at-risk youth from exploitation and sex trafficking. Fri., Dec. 8, 6-10pm. La Cumbre Country Club, 4015 Via Laguna. $40. Call 963-2704.

jlsantabarbara.org

43rd Annual Nutcracker at The Arlington The Santa Barbara Festival Ballet presents this cherished holiday tradition that is recognized as one of the longest-running productions in the U.S. performed with a full, live symphony orchestra. Experience holiday magic as Clockwork Dolls dance to life, a giant Christmas tree grows before your eyes, and the Rat King and Toy Soldiers battle onstage. Sat., Dec. 9, 2:30 and 7pm; Sun., Dec. 10, 2:30pm. The Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. $25-$55. Call 963-4408.

thearlingtontheatre.com

The Montecito School of Ballet: The Night Before Christmas Watch sugarplums dance and toys come to life in this original production of The Night Before Christmas, which is based on the famous poem by Clement Moore. Sat., Dec. 9, 7-8:30pm. Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. $12-$18. Call 560-0597.

brownpapertickets.com

Winter Faire Come and enjoy an enchanted day of winter magic with great food, live music, handmade gifts in the Angel Room, Father Frost, and unique activities especially crafted to inspire and stimulate your child’s imagination. Register online to receive a special gift at the door. Sat., Dec. 9, 2-6pm. Waldorf School of S.B., 7421 Mirano Dr., Goleta. Free. Call 967-6656.

waldorfsantabarbara.org/event-list

A Christmas Carol If you haven’t seen this live staging of the meanest miser in Victorian London, Ebenezer Scrooge, when he is visited by the spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come, then this is a holiday must-see. Fri.-Sat., Dec. 8-9, 7:30pm; Sun., Dec. 10, 3pm. Alcazar Theatre (formerly Plaza Playhouse Theater), 4916 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria. $7-$15. Call 684-6380.

thealcazar.org

The Nutcracker Curtis Studio of Dance will bring its most joyous holiday gift of the beloved production of The Nutcracker. Actor Gary Franco will dance the role of the Cavalier and many Carpinterian dancers, including three young men from Carpinteria High School, will take part in this famed holiday ballet. Fri., Dec. 15, 7pm; Sat., Dec. 16, 1pm. Carpinteria Middle School, 5351 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria. $15. Call 684-4099.

curtisdance.com

Goleta School of Ballet: The Nutcracker Tutu Suite Young dancers ages 3-6 years old will take part in a special suite-style performance to the music of The Nutcracker. Sat., Dec. 16, 1:30-2:30pm. Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. $8-$10 (tickets sold at the door). Call 328-3823.

goletaschoolofballet.com

Inspire Dance S.B.: Clara & the Land of Sweets This holiday show will feature swirling dancers, silly mice, and your favorite Nutcracker characters. Sat., Dec. 16, 11-11:45pm. Multipurpose Rm., Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta. Free. Ages 2+. Call 964-7878.

sbplibrary.org

State Street Ballet: The Nutcracker Follow young Clara as her toy nutcracker comes alive, saving her from evil rats and taking her on a magical journey through the Land of Sweets and more. This magical performance, featuring students of Gustafson Dance, the Opera San Luis Obispo Orchestra, and the Morro Bay High School Chorus, will blow you away with its gigantic Christmas tree and opulent sets. Sat., Dec. 16, 2 and 7:30pm; Sun., Dec. 17, 2pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. $24-$104. Call 899-2222.

granadasb.org

The Christmas Revels: An Early California Celebration of the Winter Solstice For its 10th anniversary season, the Revels’ original show will highlight Richard Henry Dana’s visit to Santa Barbara in 1836, when he attended a wedding of the De la Guerra family and wrote about it in Two Years Before the Mast. With a brass quintet, a string ensemble, special guest artists, and a large company of actors, singers, and dancers, this year’s show celebrates the traditions of the Rancho period in Central California. Fri., Dec. 15, 7:30pm; Sat., Dec. 16, 2:30 and 7:30pm; Sun., Dec. 17, 2:30pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. Free-$49. Call 963-0761.

lobero.com

Music

An Irish Christmas Take a journey through Christmas in Ireland that will feature an award-winning cast of Irish dancers led by world-champion dancers Scott Doherty and Tyler Schwartz. This unforgettable night of singing and traditional Irish music will celebrate the international spirit of the holiday season. Thu., Dec. 7, 7:30pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. $28-$88. Call 899-2222.

granadasb.org

Live Holiday Entertainment It wouldn’t be the holidays without costumed carolers, holiday horns, colossal choirs, and the occasional squeezebox roaming throughout the paseo or in Center Court. A robust schedule of more than 20 live entertainment ensembles will perform throughout the season nearly every day in December. Visit the website for the full schedule of performers, dates, and times. Dec. 8-24, various times. Center Ct., Paseo Nuevo. Free.

paseonuevoshopping.com/events

TubaChristmas Come celebrate all things tuba, from the baritone to the ophicleide, with a live performance from those who teach, play, and compose for the brass instrument. Sat., Dec. 9, noon. Storke Placita, 700 block of State St.

tinyurl.com/SBTubaChristmas2017

Tiny Tots Holiday Concert & Santa Party Toddlers will love this special holiday sing-along concert featuring The Rubicon Harmonix and The Harmonix Juniors with appearances by Rudolph, Frosty, and Santa! Continue the holiday fun with a Santa visit and photo op and refreshments. Sat., Dec. 9, 11am. Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura. $11. Call 667-2900.

rubicontheatre.org/season-calendar

Holiday Swing with Maria Muldaur and John Jorgenson Join masterful singer Maria Muldaur and virtuoso instrumentalist and Grammy winner John Jorgenson, pioneer of the American Gypsy Jazz movement, as they put a jazzy spin on holiday classics and delve into jazz gems of the ’20s and ’30s in the Wooden Hall Concert. Sat., Dec. 9, 7:30pm. Alhecama Theatre, 914 Santa Barbara St. $25.

sbama.org

Under the Streetlamp: Hip to the Holidays Featuring recent leading cast members of the Tony Award–winning musical Jersey Boys, Under the Streetlamp invites you to sing along to songs from their live PBS Specials and studio album, Every Day’s a Holiday, in this joyous performance of your favorite holiday tunes plus songs from the American Radio Songbook. Sat., Dec. 9, 8pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. $29-$64. Call 899-2222. Read more on p. 53.

granadasb.org

21st Annual Holiday Concert, Carol Sing-Along, and Party Join the S.B. Master Chorale as it performs seasonal music and conducts a sing-along carol session followed by a party with food and drink. Sun., Dec. 10, 7pm. Unitarian Society, 1535 Santa Barbara St. $10-$25. Call 682-6516.

sbmasterchorale.org/current-season

S.B. Choral Society’s The Hallelujah Project 5 Audiences of all ages will enjoy this concert that’s fast becoming one of the city’s most anticipated holiday musical events. The S.B. Choral Society and Orchestra and Children’s Chorus will blend together a set of classical choral music and traditional holiday favorites with celebrity guest Angela Cartwright, best known for her youthful roles opposite Danny Thomas in Make Room for Daddy, as Brigitta in The Sound of Music, and as Penny Robinson in Lost in Space. Sat., Dec. 9, 8pm; Sun., Dec. 10, 3pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. $7-$70. Call 963-0761.

lobero.com

S.B. Jazz Society Annual Holiday Party and Jam Session Calling all wannabe jazz musicians and singers! Bring your instruments and warm up those pipes, as there will be the usual rousing jam session with the super house band consisting of pianist Woody DeMarco, bassist Hank Allen, and drummer Rusty Cummings to back you up. The Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Band will play a couple of numbers and receive $1,000 from the S.B. Jazz Society Scholarship Fund. Sun., Dec. 10, 1-4pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. $10-$25. Call 687-7123.

sohosb.com

Fratelli’s Holiday Concert: Oh Joy! S.B.’s newest men’s chorus, composed of gay men and their allies, will present many original arrangements of a variety of genres with humor and heart to elicit joy and a sense of harmony among all those present. This concert will feature singer and activist Jackson Gillies, winner of Teen Star 2016! Tickets will be available at the door. Mon., Dec. 11, 7:30-8:45pm. First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. Suggested admission: $12-$20 (cash only).

fratelliamenschorus.org

13th Annual Shawn Thies & Friends: A Christmas Tradition Welcome in the season with a warm, inspirational evening of music featuring original and traditional Christmas songs from singer Shawn Thies and some of S.B.’s finest musicians, including John Goux, Tom Lackner, Randy Tico, and more, plus special guests Tom Ball and Benedikt Brydern. Tue., Dec. 12, 7:30pm. Unity of S.B., 227 E. Arrellaga St. Free-$15 suggested donation. Call 455-3829.

santabarbaraunity.org/calendar

37th Annual Messiah Sing-Along Raise your voice on high for this annual community event where the audience is the chorus to sing Handel’s Messiah. This is a benefit for low-income families, children, and the elderly. Tickets will be available at Chaucer’s Books, the Unity Shoppe, or at the door. Tue., Dec. 12, 7:30pm. First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave. $10. Call 965-4122.

tinyurl.com/37MessiahSingAlong

Holiday Concert Enjoy a free concert performed by the S.B. Community Flute Ensemble, featuring an abridged version of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. Sat., Dec. 16, 7pm. First Congregational Church, 2101 State St. Free.

sbcfe.org

The Blind Boys of Alabama Holiday Show Six-time Grammy Award-winners The Blind Boys of Alabama will perform hidden gospel gems along with holiday standards and original songs joined by New Orleans’ Preservation Hall Legacy Horns and Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Ruthie Foster. Sat., Dec. 16, 8pm. Campbell Hall, UCSB. $15-$50. Call 893-3535.

artsandlectures.ucsb.edu

Santa Barbara Strings Winter Concert Under the direction of Mary Beth Woodruff, youth ensembles will perform a variety of classical chamber works from the Renaissance/baroque era to the modern period. A reception will immediately follow the concert. Sun., Dec. 17, 6pm. Hahn Hall, Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Rd. Free-$10. Call 245-0695.

santabarbarastrings.org

Quire of Voyces: Mysteries of Christmas Enrich your holiday experience with a set of lustrous a cappella songs, from English Renaissance masters Byrd and Tallis and traditional carols to new works. Sat., Dec. 16, 7pm; Sun., Dec. 17, 3pm. St. Anthony’s Chapel, Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. $15-$20. Call 965-5935.

quireofvoyces.org/concerts

Festival of Carols The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale, Youth Ensemble, and Orchestra will perform a concert for you under the direction of Maestro Michael Eglin with featured pianist Seungah Seo. Sing along to your favorite carols with the youth ensemble for a special musical treat. Sat., Dec. 16, 7:30pm; Sun., Dec. 17, 3pm. Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. $15-$20. Call 350-4241.

syvchorale.org

The Harmonix Holiday Concert Get into the Christmas spirit with this harmonious 90-minute concert from the Rubicon Harmonix and Harmonix Juniors vocal groups. All proceeds will benefit the Rubicon’s education and outreach programs. Sun., Dec. 17, 7:30pm. Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura. $25. Call 667-2900.

rubicontheatre.org/season-calendar

The Brian Setzer Orchestra’s 14th Annual Christmas Rocks! Tour Stray Cat Brian Setzer will bring his 19-piece orchestra to S.B. for the second year in a row to whip up a huge dose of retro holiday cheer in this acclaimed show featuring music from their latest Christmas album, Rockin’ Rudolph, and their three other best-selling holiday albums, as well as original Setzer hits. This big-band will rock you into the holiday spirit! Mon., Dec. 18, 8pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. $34-$94. Call 899-2222.

granadasb.org

21+ Holiday Fun

Holiday Party Bus and S.B. Holiday Light Tour Join the S.B. National Association of Women Business Owners and other business leaders for this holiday party bus with wine and snacks as you tour the Westside to Hendry’s Beach for a pit stop at the Boathouse and then make your way to the Eastside and Funk Zone. Thu., Dec. 7, 5:15-8:30pm. Meet at upper parking lot, Sears, 3845 State St. $35-$45.

tinyurl.com/NAWBOLightTour

Mercury Lounge Holiday Craft Bazaar This holiday bazaar will feature goods such as copper electroformed crystal jewelry, paintings, records and tapes, paintings, clothing, wreaths, succulents, leather goods, and salsa! Enjoy beer, wine, and peppermint cocoa after your shopping is done. Sat., Dec. 9, 7-10pm. Mercury Lounge, 5871 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Free. Call 967-0907.

11th Annual Ugly Sweater Party Grab your tackiest bedazzled sweater or class it up with some holiday-themed cocktail attire for what is bound to be a merry time, with proceeds to benefit the Unity Shoppe. Listen to the sounds of roots reggae from Soul Majestic and pure rock from Green Flag Summer. Fri., Dec. 15, 9pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. $20. Call 962-7776.

sohosb.com

Solvang Julefest Wine & Beer Walk Skål Stroll Participating wineries, breweries, and tasting bars will be offering their best and tastiest wines and brews as well as the chance for your to vote for your favorite Solvang Gløgg, with bragging rights being awarded December 16. Gløgg, popular in Denmark during Christmas, is loosely defined as mulled, spiced wine usually containing red wine, orange rind, cinnamon, raisins, blanched almonds, cardamom, cloves, and honey, as well as aquavit, rum, or brandy in varying combinations. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 9-10, 11am-4pm. Various locations; visit the website for details. $45.

tinyurl.com/BeerWineWalk2017

Lompoc’s Midtown Wineries Holiday Open Houses Grab some holiday spirit at this annual event as Lompoc Valley Master Chorale carols by the fireside. At Longoria Winery, enjoy complimentary hot cider, coffee, and cookies or purchase a glass of wine and choose just the right gift of wine to take home or ship to friends and family; try a special flight along with charcuterie and cheese at Brewer Clifton; and at Core & Turiya at the Lompoc Wine Factory, enjoy tasty snacks while unleashing your creative side by making your own ornaments at the cork craft station. Visit the website for more information. Sun., Dec. 10, 2-4pm. Lompoc. Free. Call 759-4637.

longoriawine.com/events.php

11th Annual Vodka Latke: Diamonds & Dreidels Dance the night away to beats from Wildcat Lounge deejay Slic Vic, and savor homemade churros while guests ages 21 and older enjoy the open bar. Fri., Dec. 16, 6-9:30pm. The Bobcat Room, 15 W. Ortega St. $25. Call 957-1115.

jewishsantabarbara.org/vodkalatke

Annual New Year’s Eve Dance Party This annual celebration will fill your night with flashbacks from the ’70s and ’80s as you dance the year away to sounds from The Boogie Knights and The Spazmatics. Sun., Dec. 31, 9pm. Samala Showroom, Chumash Casino, 3400 E. Hwy. 246, Santa Ynez. Free for Club Indulge members (visit the Club Indulge Desk for your free membership). Call (800) 248-6274.

chumashcasino.com

Kimpton Canary New Year’s Eve: Glitz, Glam, and Get Down Don’t miss this annual party on the rooftop under the stars, where the fabulous DJ Darla Bea will be rockin’ in the New Year. Tickets include a signature cocktail, champagne toast, and sweet treats from Finch & Fork. Sun., Dec. 31, 9pm-1am. Canary Hotel Rooftop, 31 W. Carrillo St. $110.

tinyurl.com/CanaryNewYears2018