Donations for Those Impacted by the Thomas Fire

While many area businesses shut down Friday, a number of charitable organizations announced efforts to assistant humans and animals impacted by the Thomas Fire.

Many hotels are offering discounted rates. The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has made some rooms at Hadsten House Inn & Spa available for free to Thomas Fire evacuees through Sunday.

The Santa Barbara Foodbank announced they would distribute food at four locations for area residents who are affected by the Thomas Fire “even if not evacuated.” They said some kids miss breakfast and lunch when schools close and workers lose income when businesses shut down. To donate, click here.

The sites include their warehouse located at 4554 Hollister from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; their offices located at 1525 State Street from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Reality Church located at 5251 6th Street in Carpinteria from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf located at 4991 Carpinteria Ave from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Ventura County Fairgrounds is accepting clothes, diapers, food, water, and other items for evacuees.

For animals in need of shelter, Santa Barbara County Animal Control can advise on the places available for small and large animals and livestock. Owners can phone (805) 387-8911 for shelter locations.

The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club has taken in more than 150 horses evacuated from the fire. The club is boarding them for free for up to a week, but owners should contact Jeff Scheraga at (315) 256-5797 or jeff@sbpolo.com to make arrangements before trailering over. Owners are responsible for ordering feed. The club is requesting help feeding, watering, and mucking the stables with the influx of animals, as well as supply donations. Contact volunteer coordinator Shannon McGraw at (805) 455-2400 to offer help.

The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network took in the bird patients from Ojai’s Raptor Center on Tuesday. Lizzie Chouinard said her education ambassador birds are indoors, protected from the smoke, and in crates should evacuation become necessary.

More resources have been made available in the form of FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) funding approved by President Donald Trump and made available by Governor Jerry Brown’s declaration of a state of emergency in Santa Barbara County, as well as Ventura, San Diego, Riverside counties, which are all affected by ongoing wildfires. The federal Fire Assistance Management Grant will underwrite 75 percent of the cost of the firefight, with the state and counties carrying the rest.