Paul Wellman
Maria Reyes (left) and Soledad Pulido picked up some N95 masks at the Franklin Community Center made available by the Santa Barbara County Medical Reserve Corp and Direct Relief. (Dec. 8, 2017)
Santa Barbara County Darkens As 3,500 Fire Personnel Work the Thomas Fire
Santa Barbara County Appears Just as Dark as Ventura
Friday, December 8, 2017
As plumes of smoke from the Thomas Fire amassed early Friday afternoon, Santa Barbara County was nearly as dark as Ventura. Fire officials attribute this gloom to the quietness of the winds. Without strong gusts pushing the smoke out to sea, it is just pooling and accumulating.
The fire remains 132,000 acres, with 10 percent containment. Temperatures are in the early 70s, and humidity is very low. There are now over 3,500 fire personnel working the Thomas Fire, up from about 2,500 just 24 hours ago.
Water-dropping helicopters work the Thomas Fire burning just east of Highway 150 (Dec. 7, 2017)
Andrew Madsen, public information officer for the Thomas Fire, said firefighters now have the 747, most likely working the line between the blaze and the Santa Barbara County boundary. A 747 can drop about 19,200 gallons of retardant at a time. The jumbo jet makes the standard DC-10, which can drop about 11,000 gallons at once, look teeny in comparison. “We’d rather have the fire pushed back into the Los Padres back-40, than coming to town,” he said.
Madsen added that much of the national forest would likely close later today or tomorrow. So far, 40,000 acres of the forest have been involved.
Thomas Fire Infrared Map
According to the National Weather Service fire weather forecast as of Friday 9:30 a.m., Santa Ana conditions are expected to persist through Sunday. Friday was the weakest day for winds, but gusts will increase Saturday-Sunday into the 40-50 mph range. Very low humidity in the range of 5-10 percent is expected next week; the nighttime increase in humidity might not rise above 30 percent.
In Santa Barbara, east winds have abated for now but are expected to increase over the weekend. Red flag conditions are possible. In Ventura’s coastal and inland valleys, a red flag warning is in effect now through Sunday at 8 p.m.