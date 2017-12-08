Santa Barbara County Darkens As 3,500 Fire Personnel Work the Thomas Fire

As plumes of smoke from the Thomas Fire amassed early Friday afternoon, Santa Barbara County was nearly as dark as Ventura. Fire officials attribute this gloom to the quietness of the winds. Without strong gusts pushing the smoke out to sea, it is just pooling and accumulating.

The fire remains 132,000 acres, with 10 percent containment. Temperatures are in the early 70s, and humidity is very low. There are now over 3,500 fire personnel working the Thomas Fire, up from about 2,500 just 24 hours ago.

Paul Wellman

Andrew Madsen, public information officer for the Thomas Fire, said firefighters now have the 747, most likely working the line between the blaze and the Santa Barbara County boundary. A 747 can drop about 19,200 gallons of retardant at a time. The jumbo jet makes the standard DC-10, which can drop about 11,000 gallons at once, look teeny in comparison. “We’d rather have the fire pushed back into the Los Padres back-40, than coming to town,” he said.

Madsen added that much of the national forest would likely close later today or tomorrow. So far, 40,000 acres of the forest have been involved.