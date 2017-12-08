Friday Morning Update: Thomas Fire Grows to 132,000 Acres

[Friday, 9:30 a.m.]: As of 6:35 a.m. Friday morning, the U.S. Forest Service reported the fire had grown to 132,000 acres and was 10 percent contained. No structures were consumed over night. The total number of structures destroyed is 439; 85 have been damaged. The encouraging news for this afternoon is that weather forecasters think there’s a possibility the winds could shift, moving in from a south westerly direction. If so, this could help slow down the Thomas Fire pathway to Carpinteria. However, weather forecasters also predict more north easterly winds this evening, albeit weaker.

With the winds dying down a little, firefighters can start cutting lines rather than attacking the fire’s flanks, said Forest Service Public Information Officer Andrew Madsen. During extreme wind conditions, he said — winds gusting at 50-to-50 miles an hour — that’s not possible. Madsen added that 22 helicopters have been assigned to the Thomas Fire capable of making bucket drops. These, he said, can be more strategically effective than planes dropping lines of the bright orange fire retardant.

Seven fixed wing aircraft are also on hand to fight the Thomas Fire. While Cal Fire has been leading the charge to protect new structures from going up, the Forest Service has been more focused on the back country, where fuel loads have been accumulating for decades. That, coupled with negligible humidity rates and dry parched soil, has created explosive conditions. But areas denser with vegetation also slow down the fire’s rate of spread. While Forest Service reports indicate the fire will continue to spread towards Santa Barbara County and Carpinteria, Madsen said he took some solace by quieter weather patterns. “Right now the winds are really light on the coast,” he said. “That gives us some cause for optimism.”

