Carpinteria, Summerland Residents May See Smoke and Flames Tonight, But Shouldn’t Panic

Now that the Thomas Fire has breached the Santa Barbara County line ― a development that incident commanders said they predicted and are not worrying over ― residents of Carpinteria and Summerland should expect to see smoke and flames on distant hillsides tonight and through the morning, officials warned, but the blaze “will seem closer than it actually is.”

The Thomas Fire officially entered Santa Barbara County on Saturday afternoon near Divide Peak in the Los Padres National Forest. It moved in a westerly direction but remained well north of the City of Carpinteria, where evacuation orders have been downgraded from mandatory to voluntary (except for Rincon Point).

Over the last four or so hours the six-day-old fire expanded from 148,000 acres to 155,000 acres. Containment remains at 15 percent. The number of destroyed structures was updated from 537 to 710; another 163 buildings have been damaged. More than 4,435 personnel are now battling the fire, and 88,407 residents have been evacuated. Costs have surpassed $25 million.

Weather service officials said they expect 10-25 mph Santa Ana winds to blow in a north-northeast direction this evening with gusts up to 35 mph. If those predictions hold true, the fire would be pushed deeper into the Sespe Wilderness and away from populated areas.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Santa Barbara County mountain areas from 6 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday. Relative humidity will bottom out at 3 to 10 percent and any new “ignition” would have the potential for “very rapid spread” and “extreme fire behavior.” Santa Barbara’s Office of Emergency Management advised county residents to be prepared to evacuate in the event of a new incident or if Thomas Fire conditions change. “If you feel the need to evacuate under the voluntary evacuations for any reason, please do so,” a department notice stated. “It would be prudent for everyone to keep your phones charged, or to have a backup battery around,” said County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason.

Residents can register to receive emergency alerts by visiting the Santa Barbara County Aware & Prepare website.

Sporadic power outages continue to affect parts of the South Coast as the fire threatens Southern California Edison transmission lines that travel up from Los Angeles, through Ventura, and into Santa Barbara. Intermittent flickering and other “minimal interruptions” are due to “voltage changes” and Edison’s ongoing “rerouting efforts,” said spokesperson Mary Ann Milbourn. “It’s all part of managing the system,” she said.

Edison’s main 220-kilovolt transmission lines that supply Santa Barbara with the vast majority of its electricity remain operational, Milbourn explained. If they were to fail, Edison could reroute power to other, smaller transmission lines, but those backups are incapable of delivering the same electrical load. Santa Barbara’s contingency options are limited, sitting as it does at the very end of Edison’s transmission line. “We just don’t have as many choices as we do in other parts of the territory where there’s a larger grid and other ways to get around things,” said Milbourn. Edison has no immediate plans for an outage. “We’re monitoring the lines, and we’re keeping an eye on the fire,” said Milbourn. “But we can’t promise that nothing will happen, because we really are at the mercy of Mother Nature.”