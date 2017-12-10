Containment Drops as Thomas Fire’s Growth Accelerates to 230,000 Acres

Authorities told residents in all southern parts of Santa Barbara County to prepare to evacuate Sunday evening. “You need to have a plan,” Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown told a packed auditorium at San Marcos High School.

In the last 12 hours, the Thomas Fire had ripped through six miles of terrain, moving west along the Santa Ynez Range. With the fire growing to 230,000 acres, containment dropped to 10 percent from 15 earlier today. “The fire outpaced us today,” fire officials announced.

Mandatory evacuations extend north of Highway 192 from Highway 150 to Mission Canyon Road. See the map below for voluntary evacuation zones, including Summerland, Carpinteria, and the San Marcos foothills.



This map outlines the areas under evacuation as of 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 10. Orange areas are under a mandatory evacuation order, while voluntary evacuation areas are in yellow. Click on the brackets in the top-right corner of the map to enlarge it.

Calling the fire “menacing” and “rapidly moving,” Brown warned residents that this fire would burn unpredictably and aggressively for days to come. “This is not going to end tonight or tomorrow,” he said. The fire continues to burn to the north, east, and west.



Officials had presented a more optimistic tone in recent days, but Sunday evening’s attitude was noticeably more cautionary. As of this evening, fire experts placed the Thomas Fire as the fifth largest fire to burn in California’s recorded history, and said they expect it would move up the list — California’s largest wildfire, the San Diego County Cedar Fire of 2003, burned over 273,000 acres.

Their ability to contain the Thomas Fire depends largely on the winds. It was cautiously noted that sundowner winds are not predicted for this week. But it is also worth noting that winds in recent days have been stronger than predicted. The National Weather Service shows winds to be 3 mph with gusts up to 8 mph in Montecito on Sunday night. Humidity is 8 to 15 percent. It’s expected to drop Monday.

Thomas Fire commanders held a town hall for concerned South Coast residents on Sunday evening.

Dr. Charity Dean of Santa Barbara County encouraged people to leave the area, even for 4-6 hours. While ash has been visibly blowing throughout the South Coast, many particles are invisible, she said.

Paul Wellman

There was no shortage of praise for the nearly 6,000 firefighters, hailing from Portland to New Mexico to Montana, combatting the blaze. The audience also generously applauded the many elected local officials in attendance, including Congressmember Salud Carbajal, State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, Assemblymember Monique Limon, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, County Supervisor Janet Wolf, and others.

The tone at the San Marcos theater was concerned, but participants appeared organized. After all, they are not new at this. Many of them recalled living through a number of devastating fires in recent years. “This is an extremely fire-wise community,” said Pat McElroy, fire chief for the City of Santa Barbara.



Elizabeth Brooks and Rick Wolf remembered the Jesusita Fire that came within about a mile of their San Roque home in 2009. But, they said, “This is the first time this has ever been this bad,” referring to ash filling the air. Asked what they thought seemed different now, they said, without a doubt, global warming. They expressed a feeling of grimness driving around a totally empty downtown. They worried about small businesses. “It’s the holiday season,” Brooks said.

On Sunday afternoon, traffic on the roads through Carpinteria and Montecito was scarce, save for the countless fire trucks streaming through town. They refilled with water at Carpinteria High School. A private fire-fighting company, Mt. Adams Wildfire, from Northern California and reportedly contracted by Santa Barbara County, prepared to protect estates in Montecito. One of those Montecito residents is Ellen DeGeneres. She tweeted, “Our house is under threat of being burned. We just had to evacuate our pets. I’m praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters.” So far, 790 structures in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties have been destroyed, and another 162 damaged.

While everyone is concerned about fire insurance policies, Tom Fayram, water expert for Santa Barbara County, was thinking two steps ahead. He warned about the impact of charred vegetation during winter rains. He noted that flood insurance takes 30 days to go into effect.

By Paul Wellman