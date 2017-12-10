Mandatory Evacuations Ordered for Parts of Montecito as Thomas Fire Grows to 173,000 Acres

Active overnight winds pushed the Thomas Fire further west and swelled it another 20,000 acres to over 173,000 acres. Containment remains at 15 percent.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered early Sunday morning for Carpinteria and areas of Montecito east of Buena Vista Drive and north of Highway 192. The Rincon Point area also remains under mandatory evacuation. Voluntary evacuation warnings were issued for Montecito east of San Ysidro Road and south of Highway 192.

The mandatory orders are affecting nearly 700 Santa Barbara County residents; 6,300 residents are under voluntary warnings.

Santa Ana winds gusted up to 45 mph Saturday night and are expected to continue blowing through Sunday afternoon, most heavily across the ridgetops and eastern sections of the fire. Warm and dry conditions will develop with temperatures 10-15 degrees above normal. Relative humidity will drop into the single digits. A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect for the area through 8 p.m. Sunday evening.

Incident commanders said over the next 24 hours firefighters will concentrate their efforts in the southeastern parts of Santa Barbara County, protecting buildings and digging lines in and around the City of Carpinteria. Nearly 4,400 firefighters are now battling the blaze, which is entering its seventh day.

The biggest threat at the moment is to Gobernador Mesa and Shepherd Mesa in Carpinteria. A handful of Gobernador structures have burned, but firefighters seem to have gotten the upper hand in both areas as winds died down between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. Fire engines are now stationed at nearly every home on Shepherd Mesa, County Fire spokesperson Captain Dave Zaniboni told KEYT. Night-flying helicopters made a number of water drops and a refill base has been established down near the ocean.

Zaniboni said no formal briefings have taken place this morning but that he heard through radio chatter that the fire has reached Jameson Lake in the foothills above Montecito. An incident command spokesperson said no press conferences are currently scheduled. The county’s fire information media line has not been updated since Saturday evening.

This story will be updated with new information as it becomes available.