Though burning in Escondido Canyon in the distant backcountry above Toro Canyon, the Thomas Fire is visible from Santa Barbara's Westside.

Peter Latta

Fire Officials: Visible Thomas Fire Flare-Ups Don’t Pose a Threat

The flare-ups seen to the east of downtown Santa Barbara and the Riviera are being monitored and do not currently pose a threat, county fire officials said in a statement issued 7:30 p.m. Monday evening as flames licked distant ridge lines above the city.

“The fire is feeding on unburned fuels within the current parameter,” the statement reads. “Expect to see similar conditions throughout the night. Firefighters anticipate this fire behavior. Fire is more visible at night and appears closer than it is. Firefighters continue to remain in place providing structure defense in the affected area.”

Evacuation zones — both voluntary and mandatory — remain the same.

