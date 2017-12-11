Los Agaves Feeding Firefighters for Free

Carlos Luna, owner of the Los Agaves Mexican restaurants, is offering to feed all firefighters and first responders who are working on the Thomas Fire until the wildfire is out.



This free offer extends to all Los Agaves locations: 600 North Milpas Street, 2911 De La Vina Street, 7024 Marketplace Drive in Goleta, and 30750 Russell Ranch Road in Westlake.

“We are beyond thankful for all the brave men and women risking their lives battling the Thomas Fire,” said Luna. “On behalf of the entire Los Agaves family, we welcome all emergency first responders to come eat for free at all Los Agaves locations.”