Firefighters Brace for Shifting Winds Rest of Week

Despite significant public agitation sparked by the visibility of the Thomas Fire — for the first time — from downtown Santa Barbara, firefighters say Monday night went “really well,” according to public information officer Amber Anderson with the City of Santa Barbara’s Fire Department. The fire grew by 3,700 acres yesterday, a relatively modest increase compared to prior days when it gulped down 50,000 and 60,000 acres respectively. Portions of Romero Canyon were involved.

The most recent size estimate is now 234,200 acres. Of that, 20 percent is contained. That being said, the Thomas Fire got very up close and personal with structures located in Toro Canyon. Anderson said she was not aware of any additional structures that were destroyed or damaged. To date, the total number of destroyed structures is 809; it still remains unclear how many are within Santa Barbara County boundaries. The vast majority are in Ventura County.

As of 7 a.m., the relative humidity reading in Montecito was only one percent. It’s been in single digits since December 8, but this is a new low. “That’s huge,” Anderson said.

The big story, she said, for Tuesday, is the shifting wind behavior anticipated. Currently northerly winds are pushing downslope about 20 miles an hour. At some point today, the winds will execute an abrupt about-face and start blowing back upslope. Late this evening, it’s predicted to change again, bringing the sundowner winds downslope. “The firefighters have their heads on a swivel,” Anderson said. She added that fire managers have a high degree of confidence in the forecast but very little certainty as to when the wind shifts will occur. Likewise, she said, there’s been a great degree of wind variability within the fire zone’s many microclimates. From microclimate to microclimate, she said, the wind directions have varied greatly.

The 24-hour forecast, according to the Tuesday morning Incident Command 209 report, is: “Gusty Santa Ana winds will continue to push fire to the west with potential for downhill runs into populated areas. Very high fuel loading, critically low fuel moistures, above average temperatures and poor humidity recovery will continue to support fire growth on the west, north and east sides of the Thomas Fire. Extreme fire behavior oscillating between wind and plume-driven runs will continue to hamper control efforts.”

Monday night, she said, more than 85 engines were assigned to home and neighborhood preparation, clearing space, gutters, and expanding the zone of defensible space. No structures were wrapped.

Deployed against the fire Tuesday will be six Type 1 fixed-wing aircraft and 33 helicopters. To date, she said, 2.4 million gallons of water has been dropped and 1.7 million gallons of retardant. The number of firefighters has reached 6,946 in the effort to control the Thomas Fire, which most recently clocked in as a $48.6 million fire. Its estimated price tag is now $120 million, up from the $80 million estimate of a few days ago.