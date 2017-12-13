Game of the Week, 12/14 | High School Football: Bishop Diego vs. Shasta

Both teams are in uncharted territory as they play for the CIF State 3AA Division championship. Bishop Diego (14-1) has averaged 49 points per game in five postseason victories since Grace Brethren handed the Cardinals their only defeat, 31-24, in overtime. Grace Brethren is playing for the state 2A title this weekend. Shasta (12-1) has to make a long trip from Redding after dominating the Northern California playoffs. In last week’s 40-27 victory over Marin Catholic, the Wolves pounded out 463 yards on the ground, with three running backs exceeding 100 yards — Vincent Smith (188), 240-pounder Detrius Ketsall (124), and Seth Park (123). Sat., Dec. 16, 6pm. William Rolland Stadium, California Lutheran Univ., 60 W. Olsen Rd., Thousand Oaks. $8-$12. Call (805) 967-1266.