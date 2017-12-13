S.B. Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week

By Courtesy Photo

Ryann Neushul, Dos Pueblos water polo

The senior, who has signed to attend Stanford, scored 18 goals in four games as the Chargers won the Villa Park Classic. She had eight steals in a semifinal win over Orange Lutheran.

Ashton Borgeson and John Harris, Bishop Diego football

Borgeson (left) stood out on the Cardinals’ defense in their 41-7 victory over Quartz Hill. The senior linebacker had three tackles behind the line and broke up several passes. Harris ran for 202 yards and four touchdowns, increasing the senior running back’s record-breaking season to 2,118 yards and 32 touchdowns.

