Teen Star Finalists 2018 Announced

For nearly a decade, Santa Barbara County teens have had the opportunity to participate

in our area’s version of American Idol. Called Teen Star, the contest, which

is formatted like the popular TV show, held open-to-all auditions in the fall, from which

10 finalists (and two alternates) were chosen to compete in the live finale on Saturday,

February 24, 2018, at The Arlington Theatre.

This year’s roster is as follows: Ava Burford, Santa Barbara High

School (11th grade); Benjamin Catch, San Marcos High School (10th

grade); Daniel Geiger, Pioneer Valley High School (12th grade);

McKenna Gemberling, San Marcos High School (9th grade);

Jake Gildred, Santa Ynez High School (9th grade); Neve Greenwald, Dos Pueblos High School (9th grade); Holly Hadsall, La Colina Junior High School (7th grade); Savannah Jayaraman, home school (12th grade); Elizabeth Padfield,

Solvang Middle School (8th grade); and Nicole Trujillo, Dos Pueblos

High School (12th grade). Alternates are Sofia Schuster, Crane

Country Day School (8th grade), and Milania Espinoza, Lakeview

Junior High School (7th grade).

For more information, see teenstar.us