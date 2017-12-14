Big $550,000 Grant Will Pay for Veronica Meadows Restoration

About $550,000 worth of restoration work can begin at the former Veronica Meadows, a development along Las Positas Road purchased by the city in 2016 to turn into a public park. The new grant from the state Department of Fish & Wildlife will be used to remediate the badly eroded banks of Arroyo Burro Creek, to include the removal of concrete debris, pipe, wire revetment, and nonnative plants. The project will help with storm-water flows as the habitat of more than an acre of the 14.7-acre parcel will be restored to a floodplain. Erin Markey, a planner with the city Creeks Division, explained the new floodplain will help recharge the groundwater basin, capture sediment and nutrients to improve downstream water quality, and improve wildlife access to the creek and its food and shelter resources.