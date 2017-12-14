Cocktail Contest and Holiday Tamales

DRINK OF SANTA BARBARA COCKTAIL CONTEST

For the second year, the Santa Barbara Independent and Visit Santa Barbara are presenting The Official Drink of Santa Barbara Cocktail Contest. All bars, restaurants, lounges, and legal public purveyors of booze are encouraged to submit a unique cocktail that embodies the spirit of our fair town (and includes a Cutler’s Artisan Spirits liquor). Entrants will serve their drinks during the contest period in January, and then five finalists will battle on January 25, 2018, at El Paseo. See all the rules and enter by visiting independent.com/officialdrinkofsb.

HOLIDAY TAMALE CLASS

Santa Barbara’s gourmet tamale wizard Richard Lambert is hosting his second holiday Secrets of a Tamale Chef class since not all of his fans could fit in the first one. The 90-minute class will be served samples and taught how to create each flavor at home, and participants will also get the ebook of Lambert’s cookbook, Preheat to 350 Degrees. It’s $35, and only 30 can attend on Saturday, December 16, noon-1:30 p.m. Enroll here