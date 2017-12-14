Gary Goddard Accused of Child Abuse in Santa Barbara





For his part, Gary Goddard has remained silent in the weeks since these articles began appearing. He has maintained his total innocence through his spokesperson, San Francisco–based crisis management publicist Sam Singer. However, that statement does open the door to speculation about another, higher-profile Hollywood figure who has been a business partner of Goddard’s. First, here’s the relevant section of the statement:

Gary played an important role in helping start Anthony’s acting career and acted as his personal manager. He has nothing but the greatest respect for Anthony as a person. Gary is saddened by the false allegations. The post by Anthony, as well as many of the news stories today, reference a legal claim made against Gary approximately four years ago regarding sexual harassment. The complaint was demonstrated to be fraudulent as it was completely fabricated, and ultimately withdrawn by the complainant and his attorneys.

The legal claim in question was a lawsuit filed in 2014 by Michael Egan III, a young actor who said that Goddard, along with X-Men and The Usual Suspects director Bryan Singer (no relation to the publicist), was part of a group of men who had exploited and abused him sexually at a number of locations, including an Encino mansion and a Hawaiian estate. The case ended with Egan withdrawing his suit.

What has lingered is the sense that, since the Weinstein scandal, the longstanding Hollywood practice of looking the other way when figures like Goddard and Bryan Singer indulge their taste for the company of much younger men may be coming to an end. Singer, who was abruptly removed from directing the upcoming Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody early this month, has since been accused, on December 7, 2017, of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy in Washington State in 2003. The Miami attorney, Jeff Herman, representing that client was the same lawyer who abandoned the earlier Egan claims. As part of a settlement in 2015, Herman wrote a letter to Singer saying: “I believe that I participated in making what I now know to be untrue and provably false allegations against you.” For Singer and his attorney, the fact that the same lawyer is trying to press similar claims by a new plaintiff is evidence that this suit has no merit. Regardless, Singer has been removed from Bohemian Rhapsody by Fox, where executives cite his failure to report to the set as the proximate cause of his dismissal. In addition, Singer and the University of Southern California’s (USC) administration agreed to take the director’s name off the Bryan Singer Division of Cinema & Media Studies after 4,000 students signed a petition demanding it be removed “until the allegations against him are resolved,” according to a statement issued by USC.





No charges, criminal or civil, are currently pending against Gary Goddard. He maintains his longtime personal friendship and business relationship with Bryan Singer, including plans for an epically expensive, perennially stalled Times Square project known as Broadway 4D. Perhaps in the entertainment business, notoriety of this sort might still retain some allure. Singer, despite his alleged crimes, is definitely an A-list director with four X-Men movies to his credit. It’s been 30 years, however, since Goddard’s last motion picture directing credit, 1987’s Masters of the Universe, a box-office flop that has earned something of a cult following for its absurd plot. Since then, Goddard has designed theme park rides and produced a handful of Broadway shows. His production company, the Goddard Group, won a Tony for the 2009 Broadway revival of Hair, and he has consulted on numerous projects, most recently two large casinos on the Cotai Strip in Macau, China.

What happens next is anyone’s guess, as the allegations against Goddard join an increasingly bewildering and constantly expanding array of similar claims against other powerful men. One thing that is for sure, however, is that this tragedy in no way diminishes or invalidates the great work and the loving solidarity of those who participated in Santa Barbara Youth Theater, which operated from 1962 to 1978, or the other great Santa Barbara theater programs of that period. And as Anthony Edwards wrote in his statement that started it all, “secrecy, shame and fear are the tools of abuse, and it is only by breaking the stigma of childhood sexual abuse that we can heal, change attitudes, and create safer environments for our children.”