How the Thomas Fire Quickly Became the Fifth Largest Wildfire to Burn in California

What people really need to know ​— ​both firefighters and neighborhood residents ​— ​is the exact location of the fire. On Tuesday evening, eight days after the Thomas began, there is at last a map in which residents can type in their addresses and find out how close the fire is from their homes. This is thanks to Santa Barbara Fire Chief Pat McElroy, who realized such information was needed. Working through the unified command, the map was designed and launched within 24 hours. It’s tough convincing people to leave their homes when it is still safe ​— ​before they see the actual flames pouring into their backyards. But by then, of course, it is too late. McElroy hopes this will help persuade them to believe the mandatory evacuation order when it comes.

With a fire like the Thomas, time is of the essence. It has already leapt across Highway 33, destroyed hundreds of homes in Ventura, jumped over Highway 150, and even ​— ​a few times ​— ​reached across the 101 freeway, incinerating, among other things, the lush palm-tree nursery on the Pacific side. On Tuesday night, when the Santa Ana winds had died down a bit, Incident Command was confronting whether they would be able to stop those same winds from pushing the Thomas Fire downslope past Highway 192. That’s the heart of Montecito and the pathway to the City of Santa Barbara. It’s where most of the people are.

Fire crews amass along Highway 150 and Bates Road just east of Carpinteria as the air attack continues. Water tenders attempt to cool the southwestern flank of the fire, now burning in the hills just to the east of Highway 150 as of Thursday afternoon.

Santa Ana winds blow out of the north and push down the mountainsides. In Santa Barbara, we don’t usually see them in December. Occasionally. But what had never happened before is a continual blast of Santa Ana winds blowing day after day after day. “We used to be able to say with some certainty, ‘Fires will do this.’ Or ‘Fires will do that,” said Chief McElroy. “That’s not true anymore. That’s what’s scaring people.”

The Thomas Fire has been designated the top priority among all fires in the country. Accordingly, a massive army of firefighters has assembled: more than 8,000 personnel, 28 helicopters, six fixed-wing air tankers, a DC-10, and a 747 dropping millions of gallons of water and retardant. There are trucks, engines, and crew from just about every state and every county. It’s like a United Nations convention of firefighters. A small city of Oregon where it rains 250 inches a year sent its only engine, looking very much like a converted pickup truck with a hose attached. The Morongo Mission tribe sent a crew of hot shots. Ranks are designated by the color of headgear. Captains wear red, firefighters yellow, and chiefs white. The prison inmate crews ​— ​who clear the brush to create or expand defensible space before the fire hits ​— ​wear orange. Not surprisingly, they are known as “carrots.”

By Paul Wellman