Trial by Fire

It may be a sign of the times, but Thomas is Brandon Yadegari’s second wildfire since joining the Indy less than a year ago. Our digital editor has taken to fire coverage like a duck to water, first live-streaming a Whittier fire crew on night watch and now streaming just about every fire meeting, jumping on updates and new maps, and posting to social media. “Wildfires present life-threatening challenges, but they always seem to bring out the best in all of us,” Brandon said. “From mutual aid to conversations about Spanish-language accessibility and the heroism of our engine and inmate crews, it’s a unique honor to be able to bring fire coverage and analysis to our community.”