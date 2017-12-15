Santa Barbara Allowing Cannabis Businesses to Remain Open Under New State Laws

Two weeks before the state’s recreational cannabis sales laws are scheduled to go into effect on January 1, the Santa Barbara County supervisors are scrambling to pass their own regulations. The board voted 4-1 Thursday to draft letters of authorization so cannabis operators can remain legally open under the new state laws. The process has been entirely unprecedented and extremely convoluted. Lawmakers in cities and counties throughout California have been tasked with creating ordinances so cannabis businesses that have operated in the shadows can thrive. At the same time, state and local government entities want to collect as much tax revenue as possible from all parts of the cannabis industry, from cultivation to retail.

The conflict between regulating and taxing an industry that the county hopes will be successful came to head on Thursday on the 4th floor of the county administration building, where cannabis operators and annoyed neighbors packed the pews for the most recent of numerous public hearings held this year. For the first time, they publicly discussed the tax rate and drafted the letter of authorization.

Emotions ran high during the seven-hour meeting. The air scrubbers humming in the back of the room served as an unfortunate reminder of the Thomas Fire raging the Santa Barbara’s backyard. But the county supervisors did make some progress. At the tail end of the meeting, they collectively rewrote the letter of authorization that was projected on the screen. They added ideas from Peter Candy of Hollister & Brace, who represents the Santa Barbara County Cannabis Business Council. By Paul Wellman

Under county code, medical marijuana operations that opened before January 2016 are permissible. Cannabis operators lobbied the county supervisors to create a way to keep them open when the new state laws come into effect in 2018. “We produce a living product,” said one cannabis grower, adding he would have to lay off 60 employees had the supervisors not approved the letters of authorization.

County officials do not have records of which businesses are actually permissible, and adequate enforcement teams have not been funded. County planners have responded to 40 complaints filed by frustrated neighbors. They cited 29 cannabis businesses that were clearly not in compliance with medical marijuana rules. County supervisor Das Williams has likened that effort to county inspectors going after illegal garages. That, however, is expected to change when the county hires 20 employees from departments including sheriff, planning, agriculture commission, fire, and the treasure tax collector.

“I was really excited to see the very beefy enforcement team we are putting together,” said county supervisor Steve Lavagnino, who worked with Williams on pieces of the draft ordinance. “It was more than what I anticipated.” County supervisor Janet Wolf called for more enforcement, including for additional substance abuse treatment programs. Alice Gleghorn, head of the county’s Behavior Wellness department, noted most treatment programs are federally funded.

The county plans to beef up its enforcement teams to target the black market of marijuana, whether or not they ultimately decide to permit recreational cannabis, Williams said. “For Carpinteria, we want more enforcement — both neighborhood folks and the ones who purport to be reputable growers. We aren’t going to see it until there is the revenue to pay for it.”



By Paul Wellman