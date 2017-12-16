Mandatory Evacuations for Parts of City of Santa Barbara

All residents east of State Route 154 (aka San Marcos Pass) above Highway 192/Foothill Road are being told to “leave now” by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

This area now joins the mandatory evacuations from Mission Canyon to Montecito, where the mandatory evacuation order was also expanded to include everything south of 192 to 101, between Summit Road and Toro Canyon.

At 8:40 a.m., the mandatory order was expanded to include everything north of Alameda Padre Serra, from Mission Canyon to Hot Spring and Summit roads.

Minutes later, the voluntary order expanded further to include everything to the coast, east of the Santa Barbara Zoo. Also now voluntary is the area bordered by Constance to APS to Salinas Street, Mission to State to 101, which includes a significant portion of the City of Santa Barbara, including the entire Eastside and much of downtown. These zones will be clarified as more information is delivered.

This map outlines the areas under evacuation as of 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 16. Orange areas are under a mandatory evacuation order, while voluntary evacuation areas are in yellow. Click on the brackets in the top-right corner of the map to enlarge it.

Evacuation in the Santa Barbara and Montecito areas are now as follows:

Mandatory evacuations (orders):

Montecito and Summerland area north of Alameda Padre Sierra/South Salinas Street and Highway 101, south of 192, east of Mission Canyon Road, and west of Hot Springs/Summit Road.

The area east of Hwy 154 to Mission Canyon Rd and north of 192 to East Camino Cielo.

The area north of Highway 101, south of 192, west of Toro Canyon Road, and east of Summit Road/east of the Country Club. Residents should leave immediately.

“Residents should be prepared to leave in a moment’s notice,” officials said.

Voluntary evacuations (warnings):

The area east of and including N. San Marcos Rd. to Hwy 154 and north of Cathedral Oaks Rd. to the intersection of Hwy 154 and N. San Marcos Rd (near top of San Marcos Pass).

The area from Constance/Alameda Padre Serra/South Salinas on the north and east, Highway 101 on the south, and West Mission Street to State Street on the west.

