LIVE: Thomas Fire Incident Commanders to Lead Town Hall Amid Firefight in Montecito

The daily briefing on the Thomas Fire is scheduled to take place at San Marcos High School at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. “Traffic will be a nightmare,” said sheriff sergeant Brad Welch. A semi-tanker truck filled with 4,000 gallons of diesel toppled Friday night, causing northbound Highway 101 to close down at the Turnpike exit. Patchwork and some resurfacing occurred this afternoon. The freeway is expected to re-open at 4 p.m., with the left lane to remain closed.

Given the congestion, Gina DePinto, public information officer for the county, encouraged residents to stay off the roads and watch the briefing on TV or online. Several stations will air the briefing, including KEYT.com, KSBY channel 7, Facebook LIVE @countyofsb, KJEE (92.9), KTYD (99.9), Radio Branco (107.7), and many others. Residents can submit questions to news@countyofsb.org or in Spanish to Newsenespanol@countyofsb.org.

The Santa Barbara Independent will live stream the video here.

Rigorous northern winds have sustained all afternoon. Fire officials said the only good news is that flames have approached the Tea Fire (2008) and the Jesusita Fire (2009) burn scars, where less fuel and vegetation exists.

