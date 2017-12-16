Thomas Fire Pushes South and West into Montecito Foothills, Triggers Evacuations in Santa Barbara

[Update: Dec. 16, 11:41 a.m.] Sheriff’s deputies are reporting fire around Ashley Road in Montecito, directly south of East Mountain Drive and east of Westmont College. Despite fire burning in that area, throughout the Montecito foothills, and now towards Gilbraltar Road, County Fire spokesperson Dave Zaniboni is reporting that no structures have been lost in this morning’s firefight. “It’s been a true firefight out here today,” Zaniboni said.

New mandatory evacuation orders were issued for south of Highway 192 to North of Highway 101 west of Toro Canyon and east of Summit Road and Country Club. There are reports of motorists on Highway 101 in Montecito driving against the flow of traffic, heading southbound in the northbound lanes to escape gridlock in the area.

According to Caltrans spokesperson Jim Shivers, to the north, seven ramps on Highway 101 southbound are closed in response to the big rig accident at Turnpike “and possibly the fire.” He said state reports indicate 4,000 gallons of diesel spilled, causing damage to pavement and striping. (Previous reports said 8,700 gallons.) “The highway is too rough for vehicle traffic. Estimated opening is 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.,” he said.



Evacuation in the Santa Barbara and Montecito areas as of 11:50 a.m. are as follows:

Mandatory evacuations (orders):

Montecito and Summerland area north of Alameda Padre Sierra/South Salinas Street and Highway 101, south of 192, east of Mission Canyon Road, and west of Hot Springs/Summit Road.

The area east of Hwy 154 to Mission Canyon Rd and north of 192 to East Camino Cielo.

The area north of Highway 101, south of 192, west of Toro Canyon Road, and east of Summit Road/east of the Country Club. Residents should leave immediately.

“Residents should leave immediately,” officials said.

Voluntary evacuations (warnings):

The area east of and including N. San Marcos Rd. to Hwy 154 and north of Cathedral Oaks Rd. to the intersection of Hwy 154 and N. San Marcos Rd (near top of San Marcos Pass).

Voluntary evacuation warnings have been issued across downtown, north of Highway 101, and east of Highway 154.

“Residents should be prepared to leave in a moment’s notice,” officials said.

This map outlines the areas under evacuation as of 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 16. Orange areas are under a mandatory evacuation order, while voluntary evacuation areas are in yellow. Click on the brackets in the top-right corner of the map to enlarge it.

[Update: Dec. 16, 11:32 a.m.] Montecito Fire personnel are reporting that the edge of the Thomas Fire is burning just above Upper Hyde Road, which is directly north of Westmont College along E Mountain Dr. This western edge has now burned Gould Park and is racing towards Gibraltar Road, where fire crews have been preparing for about a week now, clearing additional vegetation and dumping retardant in an effort to hold the western edge of the Thomas Fire there. Thus far, however, fire breaks further to the east have been unable to stop the western advance of the blaze as flames are drive down canyons and west along the canyon ridges.

#ThomasFire- Engines provide structure protection at the historic San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito. pic.twitter.com/TVODL3zDrc — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) December 16, 2017

[Update: Dec. 16, 11:01 a.m.] According to a SigAlert on Twitter, Highway 101 northbound is shut down at Sea Cliff near Ventura. California Highway Patrol (CHP) advises travels to take Highway 5 to Highway 166 or Highway 46 to reach the central coast.

According to Kelly Hoover, a public information officer with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff, 12,000 people were ordered to evacuate this morning alone. Sheriff’s deputies are going door-to-door in the evacuation areas, telling residents to leave. Over 3,000 Montecito residents are without power as the southwestern edge of the fire now pushes towards Gould Park, still north of East Mountain Drive.

[Update: Dec. 16, 10:16 a.m.] Both mandatory evacuation orders and voluntary evacuation warnings now cover much of the city of Santa Barbara and virtually all of Montecito. Fire continues to spread south and west into the foothills of Montecito where crews are on the defensive, conducting structure defense on a house-by-house basis.



#ThomasFire- Dozens of Fire engines staged and await orders at the corner of Sycamore Cyn Rd and Cold Springs Road in Montecito Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/J65JnyaluR — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) December 16, 2017

Firefighters are swarming spot fires south of Mountain Drive in Montecito. Firefighters on-scene are indicating that the western edge of the fire has jumped Cold spring Canyon and is now moving up a ridge on the west side of Cold Spring Creek. Winds along the Santa Ynez Ridge are currently gusting over 60 mph.

Scroll down for a list of evacuation orders and warnings.

[Update: Dec. 16, 9:31 a.m.] Jim Shivers, public information officer for Caltrans, said Highway 101 northbound remains closed at Turnpike after a big rig truck overturned last night, spilling hazardous 8,700 gallons of gasoline. It is not expected to be reopened until midday Saturday. Northbound traffic is diverted to the Turnpike offramp and put back on at the onramp. Shivers said traffic appears lighter than normal “given the conditions out there.” As for Highway 101 southbound, Shivers said he is not aware of any impacts. It remains open.

#ThomasFire - Flames advance towards Cold Springs Trail during strong down down canyon winds. pic.twitter.com/FwOKoK7DMd — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) December 16, 2017

[Original story: Dec. 16, 7:36 a.m.] On the morning of its 13th day, the Thomas Fire, which today became the third largest wildfire in state history, erupted into a seriously threatening blaze yet again. Overnight winds came and went, but they became steady around 6:45 a.m., awaking the fire from its relatively mild past few days, sending flames high above the mansions of Montecito and climbing ridgelines to the west.

The fire is now pushed over Montecito Peak, and is actively burning in the Cold Spring drainage above Westmont College, said Jude Olivas, a Thomas Fire public information officer from Newport Beach Fire Department.

Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department