Thomas Fire Wakes Up Saturday Morning

On the morning of its 13th day, the Thomas Fire, which today became the third largest wildfire in state history, erupted into a seriously threatening blaze yet again. With winds beginning to blow around 6:45 a.m., the fire awoke from a relatively mild past few days, sending flames high above the mansions of Montecito and climbing ridgelines to the west.

Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

“We”re in an active fight right now,” fire spokesman Steve Concialdia told KEYT, explaining that the fire had been spotting down canyon and that the firefighting 32 helicopters were already in the air. “They are going to be flying all day long.”



Concialdia said that there were hundreds of fire engines ready to defend homes and that phos-check has been dropped on homes in preparation.

“We knew these winds were going to be coming but we could only do so much,” he said.

No new evacuation notices had been issued as of 7:45 a.m., sheriff’s spokesperson Kelly Hoover said.