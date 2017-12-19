Thomas Fire Sales?

Now is supposed to be the busiest time of the year for Santa Barbara’s business community, and yet the Thomas Fire’s smoke, dread, and evacuation orders are keeping people away from State Street and other shopping hubs.

A number of places are hoping to host special sales this coming week, and we’d like to help let our readers know about where to shop and support our hometown businesses.

As well, we’d like to remind everyone that much of downtown is still open for business, including restaurants, bars, movie theaters, and so forth. If you’re in town, please consider a meal out.

Please send your upcoming shopping and special events to tips@independent.com.