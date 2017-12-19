Foodbank Distributions Continue This Week

Food distribution continues this week to all comers in Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, and Isla Vista as Foodbank of Santa Barbara keeps up with feeding those affected by the Thomas Fire. The fresh produce and other groceries available for free in the afternoon at Foodbank and its partner locations is provided without question to anyone facing hunger in Santa Barbara County, especially as businesses and employment have been hurt by decreased tourism and long-term evacuations. Locations open Monday-Friday include:

• Foodbank warehouse, 1-3 p.m., 4554 Hollister Avenue, Santa Barbara (next to Page Youth Center)

• Foodbank offices, noon-2 p.m., 1525 State Street, S.B.

• Franklin Neighborhood Center, 12:30-2 p.m., 1136 East Montecito Street, S.B.

• Westside Boys & Girls Club, noon-2 p.m., 602 West Anapamu Street, S.B.

• Saint Joseph Church, noon-2 p.m., 1500 Linden Avenue, Carpinteria

In Isla Vista on Thursday only, Foodbank will open a pantry at:

• Isla Vista Youth Projects, 3:30-5:30 p.m., 970 Embarcadero del Mar

• Catholic Charities, 3 p.m., St. Mark’s Parish, 6550 Picasso Road

More information is available at the Foodbank website, foodbanksbc.org. Donations can also be made at the website.