Several Highway 101 Off-Ramps Remain Closed

A number of northbound Highway 101 off-ramps, including Summerland, Evans Avenue, Sheffield Drive, San Ysidro Road, Olive Mill Road, Hermosillo Road, and at the end of the Cabrillo Boulevard ramp, remain closed to Monday-morning commuters. The closures were enacted to keep traffic on the local streets in evacuation zones as light as possible. “We want to give people the option to get out,” explained California Highway Patrol (CHP) spokesperson Jonathan Gutierrez.

Per CHP, here is a complete list of road closures because of the Thomas Fire, now burning in its 14th day.

SR -192 AT LA MIRADA DRIVE

-192 SR -192 AT NIDEVER ROAD

-192 SR -192 AT CRAVENS LANE

-192 SR -192 ( FOOTHILL ) TORO CANYON ROAD ( LOWER )

-192 ( ) ( ) VIA REAL AT N. PADARO LANE

N. SHEFFIELD DRIVE AT ORTEGA HILL ROAD

SAN YSIDRO ROAD AT JAMESON LANE

HOT SPRINGS ROAD AT COAST VILLAGE ROAD

OLIVE MILL AT COAST VILLAGE ROAD

HOT SPRINGS AT COAST VILLAGE ROAD

SR -192 AT MISSION CANYON / TOMOE ROAD

-192 / SR -192 / MISSION CANYON FIRE HOUSE

-192 / EVANS AVENUE AT WALLACE AVENUE

SHEFFIELD AT JAMESON LANE

SR -192 AT DUNCAN

-192 SR -192 AT LA CUMBRE ROAD

-192 SR -192 AT CIENEGUITAS ROAD

-192 US -101 N/B AT SANTA CLAUS LANE

-101 N/B US -101 N/B AT SUMMERLAND

-101 N/B US -101 N/B AT EVANS AVENUE

-101 N/B US -101 N/B SHEFFIELD DRIVE

-101 N/B US -101 N/B AT SAN YSIDRO ROAD

-101 N/B US -101 N/B AT OLIVE MILL ROAD

-101 N/B US -101 N/B AT HERMOSILLO ROAD

-101 N/B US -101 N/B AT CABRILLO BLVD . AT END OF RAMP

Sheriff’s deputies have knocked on doors of the tens of thousands of residences that were in the mandatory evacuation zones. (Exceptions include Edison, Montecito Water District, and media.) Gutierrez said residents were told that once they were out, they would not be permitted to go back in. A station was set up at the Santa Barbara Bowl, where evacuated residents could be escorted back to their properties.

