With recorded wind gusts of 62 mph working their way down canyons and into the foothills, fire crews from San Ysidro to Sycamore Canyon, East Mountain Drive and through Cold Spring Spring fought to prevent the Thomas Fire from spreading throughout Montecito. At the height of the firestorm on Saturday, December 16, 1,300 homes were in immediate danger. Only 14 were damaged or destroyed that day.

Footage from the Montecito firefight