Starting two first-year players in the backcourt, the Gauchos have experienced growing pains. Recently they took their lumps on the road against a pair of top 20 teams, UCLA and Oregon State, dropping their record to 1-8. San Diego State (6-4) has been up and down, winning at Arizona but losing to UC Irvine. Fri., Dec. 22, 7pm. The Thunderdome, UCSB. $5-$12. Call (805) 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.