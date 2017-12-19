What’s Up with the Santa Barbara Fisherman’s Market?

Every Saturday, from the crack of dawn until about lunchtime, there are boatloads of seafood from nearby waters for sale down at the Santa Barbara Harbor, from rockfish, sea bass, black cod, and halibut to abalone, mussels, ridgeback shrimp, a variety of crab, and lobster, depending on the season. It’s been that way since the early 1980s, when Gordon Cota and Ricky Gutierrez started the Santa Barbara Fisherman’s Market after seeing a similar operation in the Pacific Northwest. The market, which is run by the nonprofit Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara (CFSB), still serves as the most direct-to-consumer interface for the harbor’s commercial fleet, which today includes about 250 vessels. Even though fishermen get a higher price than usual by selling direct — and yet the fresh fish is still cheaper to consumers than anywhere else — only a fraction have ever participated in the market, as most prefer to sell in bulk to bigger distributors. Vendors steadily dwindled in recent years, and by this past spring, there were Saturdays when only two fishermen showed up. “Fishermen make a lot more money out on the water,” said Kim Selkoe, a marine scientist who now finds herself as one of the commercial fleet’s biggest boosters, having become the CFSB’s first-ever executive director about two years ago. She’s worked to revitalize the market by creating a vendor application process and raising money to build a fish filet station that started slicing in June. And that’s just the tip of Selkoe’s iceberg: She’s helping fishermen navigate the confusing permit process, advocating with both the city and state for supportive legislation, and hosting public events to raise seafood awareness. By Paul Wellman

“It’s been great personally for me to get that broad perspective,” said Selkoe, an adjunct professor at UCSB’s Bren School and a senior fellow at the National Center for Ecological Synthesis and Analysis (NCEAS) who built her career on conservation science, working to save coral reefs in Hawai‘i, among other projects. Though fishermen are often cast as anti-regulation, Selkoe, a 42-year-old mother of two originally from Boston, has found Santa Barbara’s fleet to be very proactive on sustainability issues, employing best practices in gear, fighting for reduced urchin harvesting, and supporting a new spiny lobster commission.

“There are very few issues when I feel that I cannot get 100 percent behind them as a marine scientist,” said Selkoe. She agrees that many fishermen were vociferously anti-government in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when many of the state’s marine protected areas were being created, but she believes they’ve come around, at least on the whole. “The folks who survived all that are the ones who learned to work with regulations,” she said. “They understand the advantages of branding local fish as sustainable. Revenues have gone up.”

Selkoe’s work with Santa Barbara fishermen started more than a decade ago, when she coordinated with the Sea Center to create a guide to sustainable fish in 2006. Six years later, that morphed into Community Seafood, which attempted to apply the small farm industry’s community supported agriculture, or CSA, model to fresh fish. But it wasn’t economically viable.

Her current role was created thanks to a post–Refugio Oil Spill grant from Plains All American Pipeline to the S.B. Chamber of Commerce; the chamber partnered with CFSB in fall 2015 to establish FishSB, designed to “create new seafood marketing initiatives meant to improve local access to local seafood and increase our port’s resilience to market fluctuations and regulatory changes.”

