Josef Woodard’s 2017 Top 10 TV and Films

Much as I crave time away from screens, the going is getting tougher. Only a couple of years back, I joined the revolution of obsessive TV watchers, giving into urgings of family, friends, and media pundits who insisted that television is a vastly improved and more artistically respectable domain in the post-Netflix epoch. Duly noted, and duly inducted into the proverbial living room/screening room. Case in point: 18 blissful, head-scratching, dream-scaping hours lost in the world of David Lynch’s masterpiece Twin Peaks: The Return.

Even so, nothing can compare with the experience of a film seen on a big screen in a darkened theater with members of one’s species (and the field is riper lately in Santa Barbara, with the impressively improved film rooms of The Hitchcock Cinema & Public House and the state-of-the-art new Riviera, under the control of the mighty Santa Barbara International Film Festival). What follows, then, is my dual 2017 Top 10 list, for small and large screens.