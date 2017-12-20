In Remembrance

The City of Santa Barbara should erect a statue to commemorate and honor Firefighter Cory Iverson and to show gratitude to the 8,000 firefighters and 9-1-1 First Responders who risk their lives to save the lives and properties of others during California’s second largest blaze.

The world would know that Santa Barbara along with people living in the area are thankful for these courageous men and women. The statue could be build with private funds or with private and public money.

I am not wealthy, but I would donate $100 for this project.