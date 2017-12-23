Nine-Year Senators

Big money contributors have too much influence in Washington, and it’s the majority of Americans who too often suffer. Just consider the broken promises surrounding the current tax-cut bill. There is one viable solution, however — no more reelection — beginning with the United States Senate.

More than half of U.S. senators’ time is spent raising money for reelection, news articles tell us, and not serving the people they represent. That makes them too vulnerable to following the money rather than focusing on how to improve the lives of citizens, not just the lobbyists and corporations with the most power and influence. It’s time to put a stop to this outrage.

One nine-year Senate term with no recall is a partial solution. James Madison recommended such in 1787 when the framers of the Constitution met in Philadelphia. And, in 2011, an unsuccessful Senate reform bill in Canada also proposed a single nine-year term. Once served, senators would not be able to run for reelection.

There are variety of good reasons for the change I am suggesting and, of course, pros and cons to consider. But if it’s a lack of senators in Congress without decades of experience you worry about, fear not. Our current Congress has lots of experience — years and years of it — and their latest job approval is a not so impressive 12 percent!