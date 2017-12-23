The Thomas Fire Strikes Back

Paul Wellman

They got to work, and after four days of cutting firebreaks, laying hose, dropping retardant, and generally taking over entire neighborhoods north of Highway 192 throughout the 93108 area code, thousands of firefighting personnel braced against the coming windstorm of December 16. They were as ready as they could possibly be.

Even so, reflected Santa Barbara County Fire Department Captain Dave Zaniboni, when the winds arrived, “conditions were as bad as it gets.” The wind blew stronger than predicted, running steady in the 30-40 mph range, with gusts surpassing 60. “Honestly, I thought it was going to burn to the beach,” Zaniboni said Tuesday. “I was absolutely shocked when I didn’t see any fire below [Highway] 192, and a lot of the really seasoned guys were saying the same thing.” Of the estimated 1,300 structures immediately threatened by the fire that day, 10 homes were destroyed and 10 damaged.

In terms of technique, Childers said, “We didn’t want [our teams] sitting next to a potentially dangerous structure, waiting for the fire to show up.” When an approaching fire is too big and hot to handle, that approach can result in melted fire trucks and worse ​— ​loss of life. “We wanted them ‘fire-following,’” Childers explained. “We wanted them to go to a place that was relatively safe ​— ​a temporary refuge that’s not beneath any heavy fuels ​— ​and once the fire hits the area, to drive back in there, to follow it in, and ​— ​if it’s safe ​— ​to try to save the homes by putting out fires on both sides of the driveway and around the property.

