Lend a Hand

As we all do our best to deal with this nightmare of a fire, I have a request for us all to consider. In addition to the stress and upheaval so many of us are dealing with, I would urge you to consider the devastating effect this event is having on our local business community, portions of which depend on the retail activity of the holiday season to sustain them throughout the year. It’s being referred to as a retail Armageddon.

One way we could offer our support would be to consider abandoning the current trend of shopping online via Amazon, et al., and redirect our gift purchasing activities back into to our local community. This would include not only local retail stores but also gift cards supporting independent businesses such as the yoga studios, body workers, artists and musicians. I’m sure there are others I’ve not thought of, but be creative!

Let’s all do what we can to come together to help one another deal with and hopefully begin to recover from this disaster. Pass this along to any of your contacts who might be inspired to help.

May all be safe, and great gratitude to our firefighters and responders who have done such a magnificent job protecting us.