Lunch Will Be Served

A healthy lunch will be coming to the Boys & Girls clubs in Carpinteria and on Santa Barbara’s Westside on Friday, December 22, and also Wednesday-Friday, December 27-29 from noon-2 p.m. The economic disruptions of the Thomas Fire has affected families and working parents, thus Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is teaming up with the Santa Barbara Unified School District to ensure kids, and any community member, enjoy a free lunch. In Carpinteria, the program extends Tuesday-Friday, January 2-5, noon-2 p.m. as the schools begin a week later.

Locations are serving from noon-2 p.m.:

Westside Boys & Girls Club, 602 West Anapamu Street — Friday, December 22, and also Wednesday-Friday, December 27-29.

Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club, 4849 Foothill Road — Friday, December 22, Wednesday-Friday, December 27-29, and Tuesday-Friday, January 2-5.