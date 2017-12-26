With reference to the “Tube Troubles” letter, we too are disgusted with the Cox monopoly. We have been a customer since 1966 and take only basic TV, no internet and pay $99.93. This is the “cheap” rate. No Senior rates! This monopoly continues with the blessings of the people making the decisions. It’s time to look at satellite services, I guess.

And, let’s not forget our other thriving monopolies — Safe/von/albertsons, and Cottage Hospital. Both have driven out or gobbled up other stores/services. It’s disgusting.