Carpinteria Marijuana ‘Farm’ Burgled

A report of trespassers at a Carpinteria orchard led to the discovery of a next-door marijuana theft on December 26. When Sheriff’s deputies checked out the fence around the orchard on the 5100 block of Foothill Road, they found a hole that led to the neighboring farm, which had been burgled. After receiving information on stolen items from the farmer, the deputies followed an investigatory trail that led to the Motel 6 on Via Real and two suspects: Patrick Carty, 48, of Ventura, and Courtney Wallace, 30, of San Diego. On them and in their vehicle were more than 50 pounds of pot, cannabis plants, burglary tools, items from the farm, drug paraphernalia, and methamphetamine, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Both were booked into County Jail on $20,000 bail each.