Santa Barbara City Fire Department Medical Director Jason Prystowsky, Santa Barbara City Fire Chief Pat McElroy, and Lauren Prystowsky at the Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance's Fire Ball.

Society Matters: Year in Pictures

More Than 100 Events Covered in 2018

In the past year, Society Matters has covered more than 100 events, mostly those held by Santa Barbara-based nonprofits. We hope you’ve enjoyed the stories, which seek to capture the spirit and content of each event in words and pics, as well as provide in-depth information about the valuable work the nonprofits do in our community.

Father Larry Gosselin and Beverley Jackson at Catholic Charities’ Mistletoe Ball.

Event Committee Member Peggy Shoemaker, Volunteer Bryant Shoemaker, Event founder and Event Chair Danyel Dean, and Event Committee Member Nancy Krug at Foodbank Santa Barbara County’s Empty Bowls event.

Gretchen Lieff and Kathy Griffin at Granada Theatre’s Premier Patron Society’s reception.

Event Co-chairs Holly Murphy, Diana MacFarlane, Susan Neuman, and Betsy Turner at the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse’s (CADA) Amethyst Ball.

Boardmembers Solomon Ndung’u, Marco Silva (Chair), and Alan Rose at the Pacific Pride Foundation’s Royal Ball.

Maria Wilson (as Ganna Walska) and Monte Wilson at Lotusland Celebrates.

Event Co-chairs Maurice Singer and Hyon Chough with President and CEO Scott Reed at Music Academy of the West’s 70th Anniversary Gala.

Man of the Year Jon Clark and Woman of the Year Janet Garufis at the Santa Barbara Foundation’s event.

Police Chief Lori Luhnow, Greg Huron, and Santa Barbara Police Foundation (SBPF) President Pam Geremia at.SBPF’s Fun with the Force event.

Marcia Reed, Peter Noone, and Executive Director Tom Reed at Unity Shoppe’s Peter Noone Concert.

Gloria Steinem, Executive Director Celesta Billeci (back row), Event Sponsor Sara Miller McCune, and former Congressmember Lois Capps at UCSB Arts & Lectures dinner with Gloria Steinem.

