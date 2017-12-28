Gail Arnold
Santa Barbara City Fire Department Medical Director Jason Prystowsky, Santa Barbara City Fire Chief Pat McElroy, and Lauren Prystowsky at the Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance's Fire Ball.
Society Matters: Year in Pictures
More Than 100 Events Covered in 2018
Thursday, December 28, 2017
In the past year, Society Matters has covered more than 100 events, mostly those held by Santa Barbara-based nonprofits. We hope you’ve enjoyed the stories, which seek to capture the spirit and content of each event in words and pics, as well as provide in-depth information about the valuable work the nonprofits do in our community.
Father Larry Gosselin and Beverley Jackson at Catholic Charities’ Mistletoe Ball.
Event Committee Member Peggy Shoemaker, Volunteer Bryant Shoemaker, Event founder and Event Chair Danyel Dean, and Event Committee Member Nancy Krug at Foodbank Santa Barbara County’s Empty Bowls event.
Gretchen Lieff and Kathy Griffin at Granada Theatre’s Premier Patron Society’s reception.